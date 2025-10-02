Leading Candidate Emerging for UCLA Vacant Coaching Job
The head coach is still on for the Bruins after they fired head coach DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th following a 0-3 start. Tim Skipper is the interim head coach and could potentially get the job if the rest of the season goes well.
The Familiar Face
However, a bigger name has been going around: Tony White, the defensive coordinator for Florida State. He has been in a lot of head coach talks lately, especially after his stellar defensive coaching performance against Alabama, something that Georgia's Kirby Smart could not do.
UCLA is in the midst of a high-profile coaching search, aiming to find a coach who can revitalize the program. White is considered a top candidate for the Bruins because previously in his life, he suited up for the blue and gold.
White is a familiar face to UCLA fans; he was a three-year starting linebacker for the team in the past and served as a team captain in 2000. The connection that White has with the Bruins will be vital in Athletic Director Martin Jarmond's hiring process.
- "White is a Bruin. There is no doubt if you're looking for one of the hottest names who has yet to be a head coach... White is a Bruin," said Sports Illustrated's Hondo Carpenter.
Tony White is such a prominent head coach candidate not just for the Bruins, but for any team that is hoping to find their coach next season because of how good he has been as an assistant coach. White has been nominated for the Broyles Award twice, an award given to the nation's top assistant coach.
Tony White, while being one of college football best defensive minds, is also a seasoned recruiter. He is known for his ability to recruit and develop talent, two crucial traits that UCLA will need in the future if there is any hope of competing in a very tough Big Ten conference.
His resume clearly indicates that he is the ideal candidate for the job. He was named Mountain West Recruiter of the Year twice in his stint with San Diego State. He also coached Nebraska to 8th in the nation in rush defense, as well as 11th in the country in total defense.
Without a doubt, Tony White needs to be on Jarmond's short list for the head coaching job next season. He is easily one of the hottest rising names in college football coaching. UCLA cannot pass this opportunity up.
