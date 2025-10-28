Proven Coach Could Bring New Era to UCLA Football
After firing DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th, UCLA is still on the hunt for a new head coach. Interim head coach Tim Skipper has stepped up; however, after the blowout against Indiana, the odds of him getting the job might have gotten slimmer.
The UCLA job isn't as desirable as other head coaching vacancies, but it can offer a head coach a completely blank slate if that's what they are looking for.
There have been plenty of names that have popped up, but the most recent one that stands out is former LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who was fired on Sunday.
Who is Brian Kelly?
Brian Kelly's career really got started during his stint in Cincinnati. Kelly would lead the Bearcats to a 34-6 record from 2006-2009. Kelly also led Cincinnati to an undefeated season in 2009, where they would make the Sugar Bowl.
After leaving Cincinnati, Kelly would get a job at Notre Dame. He would be the head coach of the Irish for 11 years (2010-2021), during which he compiled a 113-40 record, the most wins in Notre Dame history as a coach. He also led the Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances.
Kelly's third-most-notable job was with LSU. During his time at LSU, he led the team to a 34-14 record and won three consecutive bowl games. He is also credited with turning Jayden Daniels into a Heisman winner. However, due to a lack of success against conference opponents, he would be let go.
Why is He a Good Fit?
Kelly has shown that every school he touches turns to gold. UCLA needs someone who can turn the program around for them. Kelly would change the culture as soon as he sets foot in Westwood. While it may be unlikely, he is a name to keep an eye out for.
One of the biggest reasons Kelly would be a good fit for UCLA is his ability to develop and recruit players. UCLA is already a target for 4- and 5-star recruits, but the added incentive of playing under Brian Kelly would make it a hub for 5-star recruits.
It's plain and simple, UCLA needs a winner to restore the school's name. UCLA is the laughing stock of the Big Ten. If Athletic Director Martin Jarmond is serious about turning the program around, Kelly needs to be a guy on the short list.
