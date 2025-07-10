UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Running Backs
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up first, quarterbacks highlighted by a massive transfer addition.
Jaivian Thomas, Junior
Thomas comes to Westwood from Cal by way of the transfer portal and will likely be the Bruins' starting running back.
"Thomas is a solidly-built 5-10 and might even be a little bigger than his listed 190 pounds. His nickname is "Jet" because of his good speed and explosiveness. He was Cal's leading rusher in 2024, compiling 626 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 100 carries, averaging a very impressive 6.26 yards per attempt. He shows good vision and awareness, and being on the smaller side is able to slip through smaller holes. He exhibits a veteran's decision-making and technique, and has nice balance and strength, which enables him to run between the tackles better than you might expect.
"He's not an ultra-shifty type for his size, but can make a would-be tackler miss and then get up field in a hurry. Once he's on the second level he has another gear, which enabled him to rack up some big-chunk plays for Cal. He came to Cal at probably 180 pounds and was more of a switch-up back, but now looks to have the strength and physique to carry more of the first-string load. Whether he can make that transition to the full-time, every-down back is the question." --Bruin Report Online Staff
Jalen Berger, Redshirt Senior
Berger returns for his final year of eligibility after a 2024 season in which he was recovering from an injury in 2023. He finished last season with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries and 10 receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
"Berger came into the program last year after having spent time at both Michigan State and Wisconsin. He had a productive 2022 season at Michigan State, but then was hurt for much of 2023, and you could see him shaking off some rust last season. Still, there was obvious power in his running style, and despite dealing with a makeshift offensive line and an offensive system that was largely unkind to the traditional run game, he mostly passed the eyeball test as someone who could produce in a better situation.
"Enter, perhaps, a better situation. Tino Sunseri's offense is going to be counted on for a lot, but if he can somehow replicate some of Indiana's rushing success from last season -- no, the Hoosiers were not just the Kurtis Rourke show -- Berger could be the beneficiary. We anticipate him getting a lot of snaps, especially if Karson Cox is not quite ready for primetime in his first year in the program." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Anthony Frias, Redshirt Senior
Frias is another returner, except he played a lot less than Berger did last season. In an improved position group, Frias will likely be competing for a high backup role.
Anthony Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City, where he didn't play a snap with Utah due to an injury. However, with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors.
"While it wasn't a primary need, with the loss of Harden, UCLA definitely had a running back in the nice-to-have pile, and Woods is a great fit for that sort of need. He could work out and absolutely end up a starter -- he was very good at Idaho, and Idaho is one of the top 10-15 FCS programs, so you can project reasonably well from that level to P4. But his presence also probably doesn't scare anyone away, and doesn't send any other backs heading for the Portal. This is a nice get with some good upside if everything works out OK with his health." -- Bruin Report Online Staff
Karson Cox, Freshman
Cox comes in as one of UCLA's only four-star recruits for the 2025 recruiting class. He was slated to make a real impact in his freshman season, but that's unclear now that the Bruins brought in talent via the transfer portal.
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National recruiting Analyst
Isaiah Carlson, Redshirt Sophomore
Previously the No. 12 prospect out of Washington in the class of 2023, Carlson returns for another season in Westwood, but isn't projected to see much of the field.
