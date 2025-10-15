All Bruins

An In-Depth Look at the Bruins’ Backfield

After a sluggish start, the running backs have emerged as a driving force for the offense halfway through the season.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

After starting the season 0-4, the Bruins have finally found their footing on offense. After beating both Penn State and Michigan State in their last two, it has been the run game that has stepped up.

One of the main factors in the Bruins' slow start was the lackluster run game. The Bruins could not get anything going to start, even against teams that aren't even in the Bruins' hemisphere in terms of talent.

Since Jerry Neuheisel took over as interim OC, the run game has taken off; it has given the Bruins an identity in what has been an almost forgettable season.

Anthony Wood
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Three of UCLA’s top rushers — Jaivian Thomas, Anthony Woods, and Jalen Berger — were transfers, and highly impactful ones at that. Their arrival has made it difficult for the Bruins to establish a true workhorse back this season.

That lack of a clear lead rusher hurt UCLA early on, but recently, Jerry Neuheisel has found a way to harness this three-headed backfield into a more balanced and explosive rushing attack.

In the first four games, the trio had 63 carries. In the last two games alone, they combined for 64. UCLA is switching to a more rush-heavy attack, which wasn't present during their slump. This, in turn, has taken much of the workload off of Nico Iamaleava, allowing him to play his best football of the season.

Jalen Berge
UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The leading rusher for the Bruins besides Iamaleava is Anthony Woods. While he has been fairly quiet in the last two, he has made a meaningful impact on the team this season. He has tallied 222 rushing yards on 43 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Close behind Woods is Jaivian Thomas. In the last two games, he has been the primary back for the Bruins. Over the previous two, Thomas has carried the ball 28 times for 114 yards. On the season, Thomas has recorded 50 carries for 219 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, as well as a touchdown.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds up a towel branding the Michigan State logo after beating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

In third for the Bruins is Jalen Berger, who exploded onto the scene last week against his former team with 114 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. This season, Berger has rushed 35 times for 167 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry with one touchdown. He should see an uptick in touches soon.

Jerry Neusheise
UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hunt for a true No. 1 back may still be on for the Bruins — or maybe not. Neuheisel appears content to split carries, and each back has found a rhythm in the revamped offense. Moving forward, maintaining that success will be key to keeping the pressure off Iamaleava.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.