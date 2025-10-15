An In-Depth Look at the Bruins’ Backfield
After starting the season 0-4, the Bruins have finally found their footing on offense. After beating both Penn State and Michigan State in their last two, it has been the run game that has stepped up.
One of the main factors in the Bruins' slow start was the lackluster run game. The Bruins could not get anything going to start, even against teams that aren't even in the Bruins' hemisphere in terms of talent.
Since Jerry Neuheisel took over as interim OC, the run game has taken off; it has given the Bruins an identity in what has been an almost forgettable season.
Three of UCLA’s top rushers — Jaivian Thomas, Anthony Woods, and Jalen Berger — were transfers, and highly impactful ones at that. Their arrival has made it difficult for the Bruins to establish a true workhorse back this season.
That lack of a clear lead rusher hurt UCLA early on, but recently, Jerry Neuheisel has found a way to harness this three-headed backfield into a more balanced and explosive rushing attack.
In the first four games, the trio had 63 carries. In the last two games alone, they combined for 64. UCLA is switching to a more rush-heavy attack, which wasn't present during their slump. This, in turn, has taken much of the workload off of Nico Iamaleava, allowing him to play his best football of the season.
The leading rusher for the Bruins besides Iamaleava is Anthony Woods. While he has been fairly quiet in the last two, he has made a meaningful impact on the team this season. He has tallied 222 rushing yards on 43 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Close behind Woods is Jaivian Thomas. In the last two games, he has been the primary back for the Bruins. Over the previous two, Thomas has carried the ball 28 times for 114 yards. On the season, Thomas has recorded 50 carries for 219 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, as well as a touchdown.
In third for the Bruins is Jalen Berger, who exploded onto the scene last week against his former team with 114 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. This season, Berger has rushed 35 times for 167 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry with one touchdown. He should see an uptick in touches soon.
The hunt for a true No. 1 back may still be on for the Bruins — or maybe not. Neuheisel appears content to split carries, and each back has found a rhythm in the revamped offense. Moving forward, maintaining that success will be key to keeping the pressure off Iamaleava.
