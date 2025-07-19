UCLA's Super Athlete Finally with a Full Offseason
He’s so nice, he’s named twice.
Linebacker JonJon Vaughns is such an interesting case. The two-sport athlete will be spending his sixth season at UCLA after redshirting last season due to injuries.
During the spring, Vaughns would usually be seen on the diamond, playing baseball for UCLA’s team. But since he used up all of his baseball eligibility in 2024, he was fully dialed in with the football team for spring camp.
As a baseball player, Vaughns was a serviceable asset for the Bruins as an outfielder. He was a career .225 hitter but amassed 19 home runs and 72 RBIs. Then, during his senior season, Vaughns gave pitching a try — and didn’t look out of place.
On the mound, he went 2-1 in 10 games, with a 3.26 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and a 1.397 WHIP.
Discovering his ability to pitch may just be the way he finds himself in the Majors. Vaughns has gone on record saying that baseball has been his first love.
“I love it more. It’s my first love,” Vaughns said. “I want to chase my dreams.”
His father, Geoffrey, was a catcher at Long Beach State and taught JonJon and his two brothers how to approach the game. But similarly, his brothers followed him onto the gridiron — and both have managed to play at a professional level.
Even though he always dreamed of being a baseball player, could it be that football was his real calling?
Vaughns has been one of UCLA’s most consistent players over the past five seasons. He’s totaled 113 career tackles, including 53 in his junior season. He also had two interceptions — the only two of his collegiate career — and five pass deflections.
Now, Vaughns is expected to serve as a leader this season as the longest-tenured Bruin on the roster. And the fact that he’s coming into the year fully focused on football is critical.
“That’s the key,” said Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe during spring camp. “His mindset is better, because he’s not having to juggle football and baseball, and because of it, he’s playing way faster. So it’s really showing out and we were proud of him because we depended on him to be one of our leaders.”
Depending on whether Vaughns wants to pursue a professional career, the opportunity is definitely there. He’s a reliable presence in the middle and has the potential to be a stabilizing force for UCLA’s defense.
With a full offseason finally dedicated to football, Vaughns has the chance to lock in like never before. He’s already proven he can be reliable — now, UCLA’s hoping he can take that reliability and become the heartbeat of the defense.
