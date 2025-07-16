Former Bruin in a QB Battle in Maryland
If you expect opportunities to come at your door unannounced, then you’re sadly mistaken.
It was clear that Justyn Martin wasn’t in the cards for UCLA’s future.
He only started one game; a last-minute assignment on the road at Penn State last season, and given the immense pressure that comes with playing in Happy Valley, Martin looked like a pro’s pro out there, completing 73% of his passes and tossing a touchdown.
It looked like UCLA had a solid option for next season.
But college football doesn’t wait around, and the Bruins were already looking ahead.
After Ethan Garbers graduated, UCLA turned to the portal for upgrades, first landing Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar. Then, when former five-star Nico Iamaleava hit the market, the Bruins shifted gears again. Moving on seemed inevitable, which is why Martin entered the transfer portal and took his talents to Maryland.
The Terrapins were in quarterback limbo last season. They banked on longtime Terp Taulia Tagovailoa receiving another year of eligibility after seeking it out. But as we all know, hope isn’t an optimal strategy.
Coach Mike Locksley turned to Billy Edwards Jr., Tagovailoa’s backup the year before, and gave him the keys, even if he wasn’t fully ready for it.
To Edwards’ credit, he performed admirably, throwing for over 2,800 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine picks while completing 65% of his passes.
But as soon as the season ended, Edwards hit the portal. Four days later, he committed to Wisconsin.
Limbo again, only this time, Maryland wasted no time finding a solution. The Terps received a commitment from four-star freshman Malik Washington, then Martin joined for his senior season.
Since then, the pairing has gone swimmingly, with Locksley praising Martin after Maryland’s spring game:
“Been really pleased with Justyn Martin and his transition and what he's been able to do. He started off a little slow early, but I love the way that he finished in the second half — a couple of good drives.”
However, there’s suddenly a wrinkle in Maryland’s quarterback room.
Freshman Khristian Martin, who was believed to be third string entering the season, ended up winning the spring game’s MVP award.
A scrimmage MVP shouldn’t be overblown, but it’s clear he’s turning heads, both in the locker room and with the coaching staff.
Locksley added after the game:
“To see Khristian be able to execute it really gives me hope that that room will be able to be good enough to give us chances to win.”
Make no mistake: this job won’t be handed to Justyn just because he has experience. Coaches sometimes toss out “competition” as lip service. Not Locksley.
This is a real battle. But for now, the veteran Martin may still have the upper hand.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another UCLA Football story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.