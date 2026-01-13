Former Bruins Quarterback Transfers to Ohio State

Former UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin has picked a new school, going through the transfer portal process for the second time in as many years.



Martin left UCLA for Maryland via the portal last offseason. He's spent his entire collegiate career in the Big Ten, and his tour of the conference will continue as he has announced his commitment to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility.



BREAKING: Maryland transfer QB Justyn Martin has committed to Ohio State, @GregBiggins2 reports🌰https://t.co/1HWizJXfem pic.twitter.com/4My75MYdFd — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026

Martin's Career As A Collegiate Journeyman



The Inglewood, Calif. native originally committed to UCLA as a four-star recruit and consensus top 300 prospect and enrolled early during the Spring 2022 semester. He spent three seasons on campus but appeared in just five games, starting one Big Ten contest at Penn State.



He finished that game 22-of-30 passing for 167 yards and a touchdown as the Bruins fell to the No. 7-ranked Nittany Lions, 27-11. Upon leaving Los Angeles, Martin had 179 passing yards and a touchdown pass while completing 68.6% of his passes.



Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Justyn Martin (6) warms up before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He entered the transfer portal after the 2024-25 season and chose Maryland, where he figured to have an opportunity to grab the starting job (or at least more playing time) as the Terrapins searched for their next star quarterback. Instead, he suffered a season-ending injury and gave way to breakout freshman Malik Washington. Martin had just one carry in the season opener against Florida Atlantic and did not make any pass attempts before the injury.



Now, he takes a backup role with the Buckeyes, as incumbent starter Julian Sayin has established himself as one of the country's top signal-callers. In today's day and age, you never really know who's going to stick around and for how long, but Sayin holds a pretty coveted position with a perennial contender, so it's difficult to imagine him entertaining the thought of leaving Columbus for any opportunity other than the NFL.



Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martin provides additional depth to the Buckeyes quarterback room with limited experience, joining former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair and freshman Luke Fahey. He never quite reached his potential as a college quarterback, with UCLA being his best chance (after Dante Moore's transfer to Oregon).



But at Ohio State, his head coach will be a former successful college quarterback from Chip Kelly's early coaching years, and he'll have a quarterbacks coach who has helped develop players like CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, and Will Howard. If he is granted a waiver for another year of eligibility, the lessons learned could bode well for another QB competition.