EXCLUSIVE: 4-Star Bruins' Target Names Commitment Date Ahead Of OV
The UCLA Bruins have been on a roll when it comes to official visitors, as they have hosted some of their primary targets, all while having more targets set to attend soon. The Bruins currently sit at 8 total recruits, with many needs still yet to be fulfilled.
One of the needs that they will be looking to fulfill is bringing in another defensive lineman, as they have only two thus far, and ideally, you would like to see them bring in at least three, with the sweetspot being four. One of their top targets at the position still has yet to visit, but has his UCLA visit scheduled for June 13th-15th.
That player is current four-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris. Harris is a defensive lineman who is rated a four-star on Rivals, and has also been ranked as the 24th best defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. He is set to take many more visits, but many are eyeing his UCLA visit as a huge one.
The Compass Prep High School star from the state of Arizona caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his upcoming official visit and more.
"I’m looking forward to definitely deepening my relationship with UCLA, not just the coaches, but the whole team," the talented recruit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI ahead of his June 13th official visit in Los Angeles, California.
Harris has a coach in mind that he is currently looking forward to connecting with on his official visit. That coach just so happens to be Jethro Franklin, who helps coach the defensive line.
"The coach I look forward to connecting with is Jethro Franklin because he has the ability to teach me more than just becoming a better football player."
The Bruins didn't jump into the recruit's recruiting process until late, so they will need to have a solid visit during their weekend with Harris if they want to make up any ground.
"This visit is pretty important, knowing that UCLA was late to the party, so this visit gives UCLA and me more time to spend together," Harris stated.
Harris has many visits lined up. He named his list when talking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I’m taking official visits to UofA, Cal, UCLA, and June 20th is still to be decided, so yes, the official visits are definitely gonna determine where my next home is."
The talented recruit has set his commitment date as he will be making his decision on a holiday.
"July 4th."
