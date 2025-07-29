UCLA Lands in High Favor of Top 2027 Recruit
Utah's No. 1 recruit out of the class of 2027, Millville Ridgeline edge Krew Jones, cut down his options to 12 schools on Saturday, and UCLA made the cut.
The Bruins join Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Nebraska, USC, Washington, Oklahoma, BYU, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M among the four-star's finalists.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe put in early work on Jones, going out to see him in the Spring and again in June at a camp. Foster and his staff have developed long-lasting relationships with prospects in the recent past by taking time to go watch them and connect.
How Good is Jones?
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst, Greg Biggins, evaluated Jones in March. Here's what he had to say about the highly-touted edge that is on UCLA's radar:
"Highly productive edge rusher and will be a four-year starter at Ridgeline. Has prototype size and athleticism for an edge rusher. Quick off the ball with a good first step, can dip and bend to get around the edge and shows off a really good spin move as well. Very physical player in everything he does, playing the run, taking on blocks and rushing the passer. Plays with heavy hands and knows how to use them. Has an advanced skill set with multiple moves and counters to go with a high motor. Tough kid as well and plays with an edge. High major Power 4 prospect, good enough to play for any school in the country."
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA staff have conjured up one of Westwood's best recruiting classes in recent memory, racking up 23 total commitments through the end of July, good for the 21st-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' national team recruiting class rankings for the class of 2026.
The Bruins recently bolstered their defensive line position group in the class of 2026 by landing four-star Carter Gooden and his three-star high school teammate Marcus Almada.
Including Gooden, who was recruited to play edge for the Bruins, UCLA has landed five recruits on the defensive line in the class of 2026 -- Gooden, Alamada, David Schwerzel (four-star), Yahya Gaad (three-star) and Anthony Jones.
Jones, if he were to commit to the class of 2027, would be following a standard the Bruins are placing on the defensive line.
