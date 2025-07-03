Report: Bruins Making Early Progress on 2027 4-Star Edge
While still in the process of putting together one of UCLA's best recruiting classes in recent memory, DeShaun Foster is looking ahead a couple years and delving into the class of 2027's top recruits, starting with Utah's No. 1 prospect, four-star edge Krew Jones.
The Bruin Report Online staff reported on the Bruins' pursuit of the Millville (Utah) Ridgeline product and where he stands in terms of interest among his 27 offers, and who went and watched up.
"I know UCLA, Washington, Oregon, Stanford, BYU and Michigan State all came out," Jones told the BRO staff. "I was just at Weber State camp and coach [Ikaika] Malloe from UCLA came to see me there. He's a great coach who has developed a lot of great players."
According to BRO, Malloe went out to go see Jones in the Spring and again in June at a camp. Foster and his staff have developed long-lasting relationships with prospects in the recent past by taking time to go watch them and connect.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst, Greg Biggins, evaluated Jones in March. Here's what he had to say about the highly-touted edge that is on UCLA's radar:
"Highly productive edge rusher and will be a four-year starter at Ridgeline. Has prototype size and athleticism for an edge rusher. Quick off the ball with a good first step, can dip and bend to get around the edge and shows off a really good spin move as well. Very physical player in everything he does, playing the run, taking on blocks and rushing the passer. Plays with heavy hands and knows how to use them. Has an advanced skill set with multiple moves and counters to go with a high motor. Tough kid as well and plays with an edge. High major Power 4 prospect, good enough to play for any school in the country."
June was a month to remember for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins as they landed 15 of their 21 total commitments for the class of 2026.
Foster built up one of the Bruins' best recruiting classes in over a decade and it's all because of the culture and relationships he is building with every recruit that he comes into contact with.
