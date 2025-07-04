2025 UCLA Recruit Position Power Rankings: Secondary, Part 2
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Without delaying any further, let's start on the defensive side with the last two of the four defensive backs that pledged to the Bruins ahead of the season.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
3. LaRue Zamorano III, 3-Star CB, Corona (Calif.)
Zamorano is yet another quality cornerback prospect joining the Bruins this season. He pledged to UCLA on Dec. 4, 2024.
Zamorano is one of the region’s top defensive back prospects with a very high ceiling. He has battled some injuries over the last year and we haven’t seen a ton of him this off-season but when healthy, he has a rare combination of length and athleticism. At 6-2, 180 pounds, he has very good size for the corner position and can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical player who will come up and hit you and is one of the better open field tacklers in the region. He has the size to match up with the bigger receivers and runs well enough to make plays down the field. He doesn’t panic in trail technique and is able to make plays on the football without clutching or holding. He’s fluid in his movement and his ability to play in press, off or even some safety if needed make him one of the more versatile defensive backs in the country. He’s a high Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the college level and the talent to play on Sunday’s as well. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
4. Chase Coleman, 3-Star CB, Frisco (Tex.)
Coming in rated just below Zamorano according to 247Sports, Coleman was the 89th-ranked corner in the nation for the class of 2025. He committed to UCLA in April of 2024.
Taller, leaner, wiry-framed cover corner who's shown capability to play on a perimeter island. Quicker-footed than your average long-framed cover man. Displays promising technical awareness and stays in phase to remain sticky downfield. Flashes some catch-point disruptiveness thanks to longer levers. Shows a willingness to get involved in the run game that should improve with added mass and strength. Checks the multi-sport category with long jump and triple jump participation. Projects as a quality FBS corner prospect who can fit multiple schemes. Could become a P4-caliber starter with developmental upside given frame specs. -- Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Analyst
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.