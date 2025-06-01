EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Madden Soliai Previews Upcoming Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins have many official visitors hitting campus soon as the month of June is here. One of the players they will have in attendance is Madden Soliai.
Soliai is one of the better prospects in the country when it comes to the defensive back position. He is one of the most underrated prospects as a whole, as he is a three-star across the board.
The UCLA Bruins target is set to begin his official visit on June 5th as he will be visiting the California team all the way from Kahuku, Hawaii. The Kahuku High School defensive back caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss more ahead of his huge visit to Los Angeles.
"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone," the Hawaii high school star stated to UCLA Bruins On SI. "I'm especially looking forward to visiting with my position coaches and the defensive coordinator, as well as the Head Coach."
This visit will be quite important as many prospects will commit to a school this summer and prior to their fall high school football season. While the Bruins stand a chance, they will still have to pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression not only on his visit, but the remainder of his recruitment along the way. The Kahuku High School defensive back explained why this visit is important.
"This visit is important because it will help me see where they stand with me and how they see me there," Soliai stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
There will be four total schools that will have the opportunity to receive a visit from the talented prospect, as he will be visiting them during the summer as part of his official visit schedule.
"I’ll be going to UCLA, Boise State, San Diego State, and also Colorado State," the three-star confirmed. "It’ll really come down to my gut feeling about each place as I visit."
With his recruitment coming down to the wire, the Bruins will have the opportunity to make a difference before he commits to a school. The defensive back provided more info below.
"I’ll be committing sometime after my last trip on June 20th to Boise State."
Where does the Bruins stand currently? The Bruins will be in it until the end, and there is a specific reason for that, the Kahuku native confirmed.
"Right now, they are definitely a top school for me because I’ve always wanted to play Power 4 football, and it doesn’t get any bigger than the Big Ten conference."
