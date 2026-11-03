Why UCLA Football Can’t Afford To Overlook Dangerous Minnesota

Sitting pretty at 8-0 (and ranked No. 5 nationally), UCLA is at the doorstep of essentially clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, nothing is guaranteed in college football.

Several teams have already learned this the hard way. If the Bruins aren't careful, they could join the list of CFP hopefuls to suffer season-altering upsets.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) poses for a photo after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota nearly sank No. 6 Indiana's season Saturday. The Golden Gophers lost 23-16 in overtime, but this was a game the Hoosiers were heavily expected to win.

If not for a 60-yard field goal and eventually a highlight touchdown from receiver Charlie Becker, Minnesota might have left Bloomington with a program-changing win. It wouldn't be its first. Earlier this season, the Golden Gophers won at home against Michigan for the first time since 1977.

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck on the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Minnesota also boasts a win over No. 21 Iowa. The key to beating the Golden Gophers is to follow the blueprint laid out by the two teams that crushed them — Mississippi State and Purdue.

Those two victors controlled the game by dominating on the ground (and therefore eating up the game clock). Defensively, they forced the Golden Gophers into must-pass situations, during which quarterback Drake Lindsey struggled to stay in the pocket and hit tough throws.

Indiana actually contained Lindsey well, but its offense collapsed for a majority of that football game.

First play on Minnesota's third drive?



A Drake Lindsey fumble after safety Byron Baldwin Jr. gets into the backfield unblocked and lays a nice hit on Lindsey.



3-and-out

3-and-out

fumble



Not a great start for Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s unit. pic.twitter.com/dR8pKsGVtl — DylanCallaghanCroley (@DylanCCOn3) October 31, 2026

The biggest concern for UCLA should be the Golden Gopher defense. In their past two games, they have held two ranked opponents to a grand total of 33 points.

Minnesota excels at generating pressure with just four rushers, while hindering the pass through a nickel-based scheme. Every linebacker is capable in pass coverage, while each defensive back is willing to be ultra-aggressive in run defense — and even rush the passer when needed.

This will be the toughest test of Ty Dieffenbach's short time as the Bruins' starting quarterback.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) greets a teammate after an extra point during the third quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden Gophers are going to try to pressure Dieffenbach all afternoon. The key, then, is for UCLA to be the aggressor first. Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods must play prominent roles Saturday, and when Dieffenbach does throw, his passes must be quick, rhythmic throws.

Nevada tried to create a similar situation, but the Bruins were mostly able to get their linemen chugging ahead and take the load off of Dieffenbach. If UCLA can't do that again, its season stock could take a severe turn for the worse.