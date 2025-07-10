How Bruins' Class Looks Following Marcus Almada's Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many of the better players in the 2026 class, and luckily for them, they have landed a large majority of them. They hold many different commitments of players who were at the very top of their recruiting board at a variety of different positions.
At the wide receiver position they landed a very high priority guy in someone like Jonah Smith. Smith is an in-state kid, who committed to the Bruins, and has remained loyal to them and the process ever since.
They landed another guys like Johnnie Jones, who was at the very top of the priority pole on the offensive line. That was a recruiting battle where they went into the state of Florida and came out victorious similar to the situation with Micah Smith. They also have landed a guy like Anthony "Poppa" Jones who was a huge steal in the rceruiting class, as the Bruins defeated the Tennessee Volunteers and the Washington Huskies in that battle.
The Bruins weren't done with the defensive linemen additions, as they made another huge addition on Thursday. The Bruins landed the commitment of UCLA Bruins commit and newest commit in the class, Macus Almada.
Almada is the fourth player to commit to the Bruins at the defensive linemen position group. Almada is a prospect from the state of Massachusetts which is a state that the Bruins have yet to recruit heavily out of. This is something to note, as this could be a start to the pipeline. According to Rivals, the talented propsect is rated as the 874th prospect in the nation along with the 7th best in the state of Massachusetts.
While this is a great addition for the Bruins, it raises a question. That questions being "what is next for the Bruins at the defensive lineman position in the class of 2026?" The Bruins are ultimately done at the position for the most part one should assume.
Landing four prospects on the defensive line is hard to not be considered perfect, as they have two groups up front of guys just in the freshman class. That doesn't include what they get from the transfer portal. The Bruins did a great job getting their guys in the class.
Make sure to stay updated with more things coming.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.