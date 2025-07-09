EXCLUSIVE: Roye Oliver III Details His Bruins Offer
The UCLA Bruins have started to offer many players from all over the place, including the class of 2028 where they would offer players from the state of Arizona. One of the players they have been targeting is Roye Oliver III.
Oliver is a Hamilton High School star who has been getting targeted by many schools, with UCLA being a main player. He holds offers from schools such as the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, and many more.
Oliver detailed his UCLA Bruins offer and more when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI in an interview. He had many great things to say about the Bruins while providing key updates in his recruitment. Here is what he had to say.
"It was an honor to be offered by UCLA," the Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with one of the better coaches on the staff.
"Coach Toni Sunseri is a coach I want to build a relationship with because he was the one who offered me and told me all about the school and what he liked in me as a player. Also, Coach Toler, the wide receivers coach, cause he played at the highest level in my position."
The talented recruit is set to visit the UCLA Bruins, but when? He explains when this could be a possibility.
"I plan on attending a game in the fall. I just don't know which game yet," he stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect has many schools in mind at this time, but does UCLA make the cut?
"I’m looking at several schools, with UCLA being one of them," the talented prospect stated when talking about schools that are standing out at this time.
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins?
"They have a great football tradition."
There are multiple schools he is interested in. but there is one that is standing out as well that he would love to visit he tells UCLA Bruins On SI.
"There is a school that I’m interested in and somewhere that I would love to visit."
