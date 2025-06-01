Which Recently Drafted Bruin May Have a Long NFL Future?
The New Orleans Saints are in a bit of a transitional period, and they started their retooling in the 2025 NFL Draft with nine selections.
One of the picks they made was former UCLA Bruin tight end Moliki Matavao. Matavao was a critical piece to the program, as he led all Bruins with 506 receiving yards.
However, the Saints already have enough pass catchers to go around. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are proven veterans who have made solid careers in the end zone.
With a new, young quarterback and a heavy emphasis on the run, Matavao’s role could be more critical than his seventh-round draft slot suggests. He may not be flashy, but Matavao could be one of the more important draft picks of 2025.
What you can expect from him in his rookie season is to do the dirty work and make sure that the new starting quarterback, whether it be Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler, has plenty of time to throw or create space for rushers like Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, or Kendre Miller.
UCLA was far from an optimal program in 2024. The Bruins had a 5-7 record in DeShaun Foster’s first year as coach and went 3-6 in their first year in the Big Ten. Not only that, it forced Matavao to take on a much larger role as a pass catcher.
Boy, did it pay dividends.
Per PFF, Matavao had one total drop, which equates to a 2.4% drop rate in 2024; all while leading the team in receptions.
Not so bad for a seventh round pick.
Even though the 6-foot-6 240 240-pound tight end will mainly be used as a blocker early on in his career, Matavao has a proven track record to be looked upon downfield if need be.
During Saints rookie minicamp, when asked about the best advice he was given on playing tight end, Matavao talked about embracing the “do-it-all” role.
“Being able to do it all, embrace blocking roles, embrace the pass game, being able to be versatile and playing hard,” said the 22-year-old.
Blocking tight ends rarely makes headlines, but not only do they set the tone, but they also open up the field in an immense number of ways.
In a season built around ball control and development, Matavao may just be one of the more valuable and under-the-radar draft picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
