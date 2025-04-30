Grading Saints' Selection of UCLA's Moliki Matavao
We're grading each UCLA Bruin selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grades will be based on whether the situation the player is going to is set up to get the most out of said Bruin.
The New Orleans Saints' surprise selection of Moliki Matavao brings the franchise into a new era under new head coach Kellen Moore. Moore is a tight end developer, getting production from many players that fit Matavao's ability and play style as the team navigates a massive rebuild.
The problem is the no one knows who's throwing the ball of him.
This is not an attempt to be critical, but the Saints currently possess one of the saddest quarterback rooms of all time. While they still have NFL veteran Derek Carr, Carr's shoulder is messed up, making his availability unknown.
Thus, I'm grading this move as a C. While Matavao could break out on Bourbon Street, he's put in a tough position in a room full of veterans and a quarterback room that looks hopeless.
The team drafted longtime college quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round, a quarterback with arm strength, arm accuracy, decision-making, and injury issues. Their other quarterbacks played last year, and for everyone's sanity, let's not talk about it.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm shared his opinion about the Saints and their draft.
"We really must be prepared for Tyler Shough to be a realistic option to start the Saints' opener, or at least man the quarterback position for a decent chunk of the season," Edholm wrote. "With Derek Carr's status very much up in the air, and the other QB options considered unknowns under Kellen Moore, Shough stands as the only one handpicked by the new head coach.
"Shough battled through a slew of injuries and forks in the road during his lengthy college career, but he finished on a high note with a strong season at Louisville. Whether what Shough did there can immediately translate to the NFL remains a major question.
"The Saints took some other draft stabs on talent in a see-what-sticks approach, and I can't say I hate it overall. But I also am not going to spend most of my offseason shouting indiscriminately at strangers about New Orleans' hidden upside for 2025. It could be a trying campaign in some respects."
It just feels like Matavao would have a better shot in a different situation but there are some benefits.
Moore's offense feeds tight ends, requires the use of multiple tight ends, and he plays in a stadium and in a division filled with dome or sunny weather games.
The bad side is the lack of a quality passer and the fact TE1 Juwan Johnson just signed a multi-year extension.
