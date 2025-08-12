UCLA's Kain Medrano Impresses in NFL Preseason
Kain Medrano, a former UCLA linebacker, recently made his debut in the Washington Commanders' preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
Commanders' team reporter Zach Selby put Medrano down as one of the "must-watch" players in the Week 1 matchup.
"The game has started to slow down for Medrano, and that has resulted in him putting together a string of good practices," Selby wrote.
"Medrano has done a good job of putting himself in good position to make plays. This has been particularly true in coverage, as he has used his athleticism to keep with up pass-catchers in man situations and jump routes for pass breakups. He has also done a good job of keeping his matchups in front of him and breaking down to make tackles for minimal gains. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said the team is trying to carve out a role for him, but Medrano has been defining that himself.
"Medrano still has a lot to prove against the Patriots, who have adopted a physical style from head coach Mike Vrabel. The coaches want to see more consistency from him and whether he can match that physicality on a down-to-down basis. Medrano will also need to show he can turn some of these pass breakups he has had during recent practices into turnovers."
And impress he did.
Medrano finished the game with 3 total tackles, all solo. While it may not look dazzling on paper, it proves that he's only scratched the surface of what he can be in the NFL.
Commanders Wire were also impressed with Medrano's performance, deeming it as one of the only bright spots of Washington's matchup as they went on to lose 48-18.
"The biggest knock on Medrano coming into the 2025 NFL draft was his tackling," they wrote. "It wasn't a lack of desire from Medrano, but more of a technique issue. He's sort of a tweener between linebacker and safety. Fortunately, that's the new norm in the NFL, and Medrano could give the Commanders a new defensive weapon. On Friday, Medrano finished with three solo tackles and was extremely active. Another area Medrano must clean up is his tendency to overpursue. That's what the preseason is for, though. From a player development perspective, Friday was a good night for Medrano. Not a perfect night, but lots to like and build from."
Medrano couldn't have asked to be put in a better position. Throughout the season, he'll get to learn behind some of the greats at the LB position: Bobby Wagner and Von Miller. While it's looking like his biggest role is going to be on special teams in year 1, Medrano can be so much more in the future.
