Will UCLA be Looking for New Signal Caller Next Season?
UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava is entering his first season as the signal caller for DeShaun Foster. Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit, transferred to UCLA earlier this spring.
He spent his first two seasons at the helm of the Tennessee Volunteers where he enjoyed a modicum of success in head coach Josh Heupel's system.
He had a solid 2024 season with the Volunteers. Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading Tennessee to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The question becomes is Iamaleava going to be a one-and-done in Los Angeles. He has given every indication he wants to the National Football League as soon as possible.
He he first came to Tennessee in 2022 as a much-ballyooed five-star quarterback, the speculation was that he would only spend three seasons in college before heading to the NFL.
The only problem with that is he is not highly sought-after according to early draft boards. He has to prove by transferring to UCLA's pass happy offense, he will have an even better season and prove something to the scouts. He needs a big junior season to open eyes wider.
That is what is Iamaleava's agenda. He is planning on going pass happy and having a banner season in Tinseltown. Last week at the Big Ten Media Days he said he is hoping to be able to leave town after the season and enter the NFL Draft.
“This is a year where I'm really trying to get out after,” said Iamaleava. “So, I’m gonna give my all to UCLA. And if I have the year I want, I want to get out.”
The Bruins and the Volunteers essentially traded quarterbacks in the offseason. There was speculation that Joey Aguilar, the Appalachian State transfer would drive the Bruins offense. However, when Iamaleava committed to Foster and the Bruins, Aguilar skipped town and went to take Iamaleava's job in Knoxville.
Aguilar's parents felt like part of the reason UCLA chose to pursue Iamaleava is because the former Vol has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Aguilar is entering his final season of collegiate eligibility.
It turns out that Aguilar and Iamaleava could both be one-and-done at their new programs.
