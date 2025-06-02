Why Nico Iamaleava Can Put UCLA Back on The Map
On the heels of landing former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava through the transfer portal, UCLA football is grasping for a new sense of belonging after a subpar inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
What are a few of the core necessities for a serious football program? A motivated and personable coach like DeShaun Foster? Check. A stud at quarterback that will bring eyes naturally like Iamaleava? Check.
The former Volunteer is one of the most polarizing figures in college football circles because of his fallout with Tennessee following last season. Regardless of how his off-field dispute with his former program affected his public perception, the redshirt sophomore will undoubdtedly bring eyes to Westwood.
Iamaleava had a dynamic redshirt freshman season as a Volunteer. He led Tennessee to a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoff appearance, where their season ended after a 42-17 loss at the hands of Ohio State.
Nonetheless, the Bruin transfer put up 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 213-of-334 (63.8%) passing in those 13 games. He contributed to the ground game too, adding 435 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
The last comparable freshman season from a Bruin was Josh Rosen in 2015, where he finished with 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 3,670 passing yards, completing 292 of 487 (60.0%) passes in 13 games. Rosen led UCLA to an 8-5 (5-4) record, which included a loss to Nebraska in the Foster Farms Bowl.
Another notable freshman seasons that look similar to Iamaleava's redshirt freshman year include Jalen Hurts' true freshman year in 2016 with Alabama, where he threw for 23 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,780 yards to lead the Roll Tide to a national championship game.
Needless to say, as a redshirt freshman and soon-to-be sophomore, Iamaleava is on a very promising trajectory with his feet planted in Westwood for the upcoming season.
Statistics and single-season performances aside, a lot of people will be watching Iamaleava. For whatever reasons, his decision to leave Tennessee after a NIL compensation dispute may have soured his reputation with college football fans.
Sometimes, all a program needs to be put on the map is a polarizing figure. Look at Deion and Shedeur Sanders at Colorado. UCLA likely won't reach that level of polarization, but acquiring Iamaleava ahead of a season where he needs to prove his worth is certainly a great start.
