Bruins Are Big Ten's Best In This Area
There are no easy games in the Big Ten Conference. The conference is stacked from top to bottom. However, the UCLA Bruins might not win every game this season, but when the Bruins take the field, they will definitely win the category of best dressed.
UCLA announced a six-year sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand and Nike that took effect on July 1, 2021. UCLA's football and basketball teams represent the Jumpman line, while the other sports fancy the more traditional, Nike Swoosh.
The UCLA football team has worn new Air Jordan cleats on the football field since 2021. At this time, the footwear rotation is simply not to be believed. If there was an Oscar for the college football team with the best athletic footwear, it would be the UCLA Bruins.
Who better to flash the cleats than the team's kicking specialist. Incoming kicker/punter Cash Peterman decided to come to Los Angeles via the transfer portal. He has a Cavinder Twins like following on social media due largely in part to the videos he posts online.
In addition to being a great specialist, he is what could be called a social media influencer. He recently shared the first part of a video which provided fans with an insight to the Bruins' Air Jordan selection of footwear.
According to Kicks On SI, "Peterman showed off the following cleats to his 441,000 Instagram followers: Black/White Air Jordan 1 High, White/Blue Air Jordan 1 Low, All-Gold Air Jordan 3, and the Air Jordan 11 High DMP cleats."
The second part of Peterman's footwear rotation should be out sometime during training camp which starts this week. However, in the meantime, the kicker continues to tease fans with looks on social media. He is also becoming a great ambassador for the UCLA program as he advertises the school as having the best uniforms and being one of the greatest places to play college football.
All of the footwear that Peterman wears in the videos are exclusive only to the players. They cannot be special ordered and they will not be available to the general public. However, there is an entire line of Jordan apparel and footwear with UCLA-licensed logos available at Nike.com.
