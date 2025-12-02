Grading UCLA’s Receivers After the Season
With the 2025 season officially over, it is time to grade how our Bruins did this season, starting with the receivers.
The Bruins’ receiving room didn’t exactly light it up this season. While there were occasional flashes, most of the year was defined by inconsistent — and at times, uninspiring — performances. Still, with an early-season coaching change disrupting the offense, it’s difficult to fully assess how effective this group truly could have been under stable leadership.
For starters, the Bruins had just one game all season where a receiver eclipsed 100 yards — and only one player on the roster finished with more than 500 receiving yards. That’s not the kind of production you want from your primary offensive weapons.
What could have been a breakout season for Kwazi Gilmer ultimately stalled down the stretch. While some of that falls on him, a large part of the slowdown came from an offense that shifted into a very one-read system late in the year — a structure that rarely worked in his favor
He delivered two of his best performances this season against Penn State and USC. Against the Nittany Lions, he hauled in five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. In the season finale against USC, he stepped up again, recording 10 receptions for 73 yards and another score.
As the Bruins’ top receiver this season, you might expect a higher grade. However, finishing with just 535 yards in today’s offensive era of college football makes for a largely forgettable campaign.
Rico Flores Jr. returned from an ACL injury in late September, and his production afterward was nothing to complain about. In fact, he put together a three-game stretch where he led the Bruins in receiving yards — a promising sign for a player still working his way back to full strength.
With his limited playing time this season, it’s hard to justify giving him anything lower than a B-. Since returning from injury, he effectively became the Bruins’ No. 2 receiver. If Flores had a full season at his disposal, he likely would have emerged as UCLA’s top option without much debate.
As the Bruins' No. 3 option this season, high production wasn't really expected. With Flores coming back from injury, this also made it harder to find a consistent role in the offense this season. If Matthews stays for next season, there is a good chance he makes a real impact in the slot.
He earns a C- because there were hardly any notable performances from this season. With his role primarily as a slot guy, he should have thrived in this very quick pass offense, but this wasn't the case.
With major changes on the horizon for the Bruins, it would still be encouraging to see some of these receivers stick around. There’s definitely something to build on here; with stability and a full offseason under a new coaching staff, this group could take a significant step forward and become genuinely productive.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.