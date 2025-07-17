Ranking UCLA's Best Out-of-State Commits
DeShaun Foster and UCLA's "Coast-2-Coast" mantra is simple -- building real relationships with players, coast-to-coast.
This mindset has translated perfectly; not only has Foster cultivated UCLA's best recruiting class in recent history, but his top four recruits are all from outside of California. Of its 23 2026 recruiting class pledges, 14 of them are from out of state.
With that being said, let's rank the Bruins' out-of-state pledges and how recruiting analysts evaluated them during their recruiting trail.
1. Carter Gooden, 4-Star EDGE, Marion, MA
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks. Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
2. Johnnie Jones, 4-Star OT, Venice, FL
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
3. Micah Smith, 4-Star IOL, Vero Beach, FL
"Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility." -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
4. David Schwerzel, 4-Star DL, Seattle, WA
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports
5. Toray Davis, 3-Star ATH, Boulder, CO
6. Xavier Warren, 3-Star WR, Georgetown, TX
7. Camden Jensen, 3-Star TE, Littleton, CO
8. Yahyaa Gaad, 3-Star DL, Medina, TN
9. Ramzak Fruean, 3-Star LB, Spanaway, WA
10. Madden Soliai, 3-Star S, Kahuku, HI
11. Marcus Almada, 3-Star DL, Marion, MA
12. Malaki Soliai-Tui, 3-Star LB, Kahuku, HI
13. Xavier Stinson, 3-Star WR, Vero Beach, FL
14. Santana Carlos, 3-Star WR, Pembroke Pines, FL
