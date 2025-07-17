EXCLUSIVE: Prentice Jones Details His UCLA Offer
The UCLA Bruins have one of the best programs when it comes to recruiting prospects. They have been recruiting players from all over, including players from inside the state of California. They have been recruiting heavily in the 2029 class, which many schools won't do for another year or two.
One of the players who they have been going after is a 2029 prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. His name is Prentice Jones.
The talented prospect holds multiple offers at this point, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Syracuse Orange, and many other schools. The talented player recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail what his offer means to him, which coaches at UCLA he wants to build a relationship with the most, and many more key details that someone should know about his recruitment and UCLA offer.
"It means a lot to me because it’s showing me my hard work and dedication is paying off," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his offer from UCLA.
There are many coaches whom he is looking forward to building a relationship with. He details the list.
"Outside of Coach Foster, Marshawn Friloux, and Coach Meat, because I’ve met them already, I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches and building relationships."
There are many things that are very key in a recruit's timeline, including visiting a program. This is something that the talented prospect is all for when it comes to the Bruins.
"Yes, I’m planning on visiting because I want to experience what it’s like to be a student athlete and at UCLA for the brief time I’m there. I’m ready to go whenever I’m invited."
The prospect details where the Bruins stand at this time.
"I’m not going to say where, but the Bruins do stand very high because they’re the home team and I’m a California boy. The Bruins right now stand as one of my better offers because I’ve gotten offers from Syracuse, Arizona State, and those schools don’t have as big of a name as UCLA."
There are many things that you can think of when someone uses the term "UCLA". What does Jones think of?
"When I think of UCLA, I think of greatness great coaching great players great stuff overall."
