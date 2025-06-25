EXCLUSIVE: Bryson Brown Explains Why He Likes UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to improve their recruiting tactics in the class of 2027. They have been doing a deep dive into the recruiting books, looking for their top targets at each position.
One of their top targets at the safety position is Bryson Brown. Brown is a 2027 prospect from Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Brown is a four-star recruit who holds offers from many schools, including Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and UCLA.
The talented prospect recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer from the UCLA Bruins and more.
"It's a total blessing to be recruited nationally by UCLA."
The talented prospect has many coaches that he is looking forward to building a relationship with. He details more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with the entire Coaching staff, starting with Coach Foster, Coach Malloe, Coach Martin, Coach Lynn, and Coach LB. I've been in contact with Coach Martin a lot."
Visiting a school can be a make or break in the recruiting process, and for the Bruins, this has often became true. The talented prospect has stated to UCLA Bruins On SI that he is open to visiting the UCLA Bruins.
"I plan to attend a home game this season and also tour the campus and athletic facilities."
While no specific school has started to stand out, a group of schools have for the same reason.
"Every school that has offered me has a chance to get my commitment. I just want to build real relationships with my coaches and get developed for the next level."
The UCLA Bruins term is very huge natinally. When the prospect thinks of the Bruins, he thinks of the school that has a powerful brand.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of a school that has a powerful brand. It's definitely a great college to earn a degree and also be able to stack off to it. I also like the UCLA vs USC rivalry. I really think that it's good for college football."
The Bruins are holding their own in this recruitment early, according to Brown, as he stated that they are a school that he likes.
"The Bruins are definitely a school that I like because of the relationship that is being developed between Coach Martin and me.
