EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Rob Larson Details His Offer
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to land the best wide receivers in the country in a plethora of different classes, including the 2027 recruiting class. The Bruins have been targeting one of the better in-state targets in the class of 2027.
That player being Rob Larson from Folsom High School, who recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer.
"Being offered by UCLA means the world to me. Being raised in California, and UCLA being so close to me, it's always been one of my favorite schools. I am beyond blessed and so thankful for their coaching staff for believing in me," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with certain UCLA coaches.
"I'm really excited to build a relationship with Coach Burl, the head WR coach. I have been in contact with him and spoken to him back when he was at Cal, so it's been cool to see the relationship grow even with him now at UCLA. Other coaches that I've had the chance to talk to from UCLA are Coach Neuhiesel and Coach Sunseri, who both seem like amazing coaches."
The talented prospect is set to visit, but when will that be? He has already visited in the past and recently detailed when his next visit will be.
"I 100% plan to come down to a game this year and get to talk to the coaches and check out the school. I've gotten the chance to tour UCLA with my 7on7 team game fit, but that was about 2 years ago. So I'm excited to make my way back down there and check it all out."
"I really appreciate the schools that show me the most interest, and those are the ones that stand out the most to me ultimately. So I think UCLA and the coaches have done a great job with that and have really made me feel wanted at the program. Other schools that stand out in that sense are CAL, OSU, and WSU."
Bruins Thoughts
What comes to mind when he thinks of the UCLA Bruins? He details more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"When I think of UCLA, the first thing that comes to mind is just the high level of football it is, and the amazing atmosphere of the school and the Rose Bowl."
He detailed where the Bruins stand in his recruitment as well as why they stand in the place that they stand. here is what Larson had to say.
"As of right now, the Bruins are my biggest offer and are definitely around the top for my favorite school. I've always been a UCLA fan, and now having the opportunity to stay in California for college is such a blessing for me."
