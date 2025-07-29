EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Ty Johnson Details Latest Updates
The UCLA Bruins are targeting many different positions when it comes to the future classes, including the 2027 class, which has taken priority as of recent, with many of their 2026 commitments being their top targets.
The 2027 class has many different prospects that have started to stand out for a plethora of different schools, including one of the better wide receivers in the nation, who is a top target for the UCLA Bruins at this time. That prospect being Ty Johnson. Johnson is a wide receiver prospect from the state of California, and is one of, if not the, top target for the Bruins at the position.
Johnson recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his latest recruiting updates, while providing us insight to what could be next in his recruitment and so much more when it comes to his recruitment.
"I haven’t had much updates with UCLA but I am looking forward to getting to know the coaches more," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins recruiting updates.
He then went into details about which coach he is talking to the most in his recruitment at this time, as he is one of the better prospects in the nation, and is one of their top targets in the class.
"I’ve talked to the Wide receiver coach in person during the summer, and from what I got out of the conversation is that he likes my size and athleticism."
The talented prospect has already visited in the past, but will he be visiting the Bruins again? He detailed more in his interview with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I haven’t heard anything about a visit so far but I’m looking forward to visiting again."
The talented prospect is open to communication with many different schools, including one of the biggest recruiting rivals to the Bruins at this time, the Arizona State Sun Devils, who target a large majority of the same prospects that the Bruins target.
"The top schools communicating the most to me right now are Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona State, and Arkansas."
He detailed what is next for him in his recruitment.
"I really want to try to connect with the coaching staff I’m hearing from and looking at where I can fit into these offenses, and most importantly, where I feel most wanted and more beneficial for my future.
