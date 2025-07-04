EXCLUSIVE: Julius LaRosa Talks UCLA Bruins Offer
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many prospects from all over the nation in a plethora of different classes. This includes the class of 2027 where the UCLA Bruins have been recruiting many players such as Julius LaRosa.
LaRosa is one of the many talented prospects in the state of Florida, as he intends University Christian High School. He currently holds offers from the South Carolina Gamecocks and the UCLA Bruins.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his recruitment and many more important details.
"It means a lot that a program of that caliber sees something in my talent and myself that could translate over to the next level. It really motivated me to continue to work out hard and get better<" the Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented recruit has a couple of coaches who he is interested in building a relationship with.
"The coaches I am excited to build a relationship with are Coach Foster and Coach Franklin. Why? Coach Foster is the head coach, and I also feel as if he already gets me from the first interaction we had. Coach Franklin is my position coach, and I would love to have a great relationship with him."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the UCLA Bruins? He explains why this is something he wants to do with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Yes, I do plan on visiting UCLA because it is a great chance to get a good feel of the program and staff, and to also work on building those future relationships. My plan is to start visiting next spring. Although I might make a few games in the fall."
Are there any schools that are standing out?
"I’m so appreciative of all the schools that have made contact with me. I’m just humbled by it all at this point!"
The talented prospect breaks down what he thinks of when UCLA comes to his mind.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of a great home and welcoming feeling," said the talented prospect.
Where do the UCLA Bruins stand in his recruitment? He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"They are high on my list as I feel comfortable with the coach's philosophy on development for the next level. They speak with conviction and honesty, and I appreciate that!"
