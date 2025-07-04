UCLA's Biggest Recruiting Wins And Losses In June
The UCLA Bruins have many great things going for them when it comes to the world of football recruiting. Whether that is building up their 2027 offers or their 2026 class as a whole.
They had many major wins, but lost out on some guys on the recruiting trail. Here are three guys that the Bruins landed that were huge additions along with three guys that they missed out on and hurt them in the recruiting cycle throughout the month of June.
Who Were Some Of The Biggest Additions To UCLA's Recruiting Class
Johnnie Jones - Committed to UCLA
Jones was a major land for the UCLA Bruins on the recruiting cycle, as he is currently their highest-rated commit both on the offensive line and in the class as a whole. He will be joining the Bruins from the state of Florida and committed over many schools including the Florida State Seminoles.
Micah Smith - Committed to UCLA
Smith is in the same boat as Jones. He is one of the top players in the class, following his June decision that landed him at UCLA over many of the top programs in the nation. This includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and others. He is also a very talented offensive lineman from the state of Florida.
Cooper Javorsky - Committed to UCLA
Javorksy committed to the UCLA Bruins and has been one of the major players in the market when it comes to peer recruiting, which I believe is the biggest factor aside from remaining loyal to your commitment. It is a job that you should be willing to take on, and Javorsky stepped up to the plate thus far in his time as a Bruins commit.
Who Were Some Of The Biggest Losses To UCLA's Recruiting Class
Oscar Rios - Committed to Arizona
There was not a single recruit at the time that could've been a bigger loss than Rios. Rios was a long time recruit on the Bruins board, but that didn't stop him from committing to the Wildcats. The former Purdue commit visited the UCLA Bruins, where they knocked this visit out of the park before the Wildcats solidified the decision with Rios near the end of the month.
Vance Spafford - Flipped From Georgia to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes defeated the UCLA Bruins in their quest to flip the former Georgia Bulldogs commit. At first, this didn't seem to be a make-or-break for the Bruins until they lost out on the Pula brothers, who both de-committed.
Lopeti Moala - Committed to BYU
The Bruins lost out after the talented prospect committed in June while the Bruins were hopeful he would commit early in the cycle following his early visit. This will be something to pay attention to, with the Bruins likely to stay on top of him until he signs.
