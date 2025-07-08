EXCLUSIVE: Son Of NFL Legend Details His UCLA Offer
UCLA is not afraid to target the best of the best even when they are targeting the classes that haven't received the full light yet. This includes the class of 2027, where we find not only one of the best running backs in the class but also the son of a former UCLA Bruins star and NFL Legend, Maurice Jones-Drew.
His son, Duece Jones-Drew, currently plays high school ball at De La Salle High School in Concord, California. He holds offers from schools all over the place, including the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and many more.
Jones-Drew recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer as well as what he could be looking for when he makes his college commitment.
"Being offered by UCLA was awesome. I have a great relationship with Coach Foster, and they are recruiting me hard," the son of a former NFL legend stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his offer.
There are many coaches who will be targeting the talented recruit. This includes a coach from another school, whom he hopes to build a relationship with.
"The coach I’m looking to build a relationship with is Coach Cristobal from the University of Miami. Being from Florida, I’ve always loved the University of Miami."
Will the talented recruit be taking any visits? He explains when this could open up.
"I plan to take my visits after this coming football season, I’m focused on my team, and working on accomplishing our goals for this upcoming season."
There are a lot of schools that have started to stand out but the recruit has yet to filter through his schools.
"There are a lot of schools that stand out to me, but, I haven’t gone on any visits yet. By the summer, I’ll know what my top schools are."
There are many things that can come to mind when a recruit thinks of the UCLA Bruins. This includes the legacy that certain players have built. For Jones-Drew, he thinks of the legacy of his father.
"When I think of UCLA I think of the legacy my dad and coach Foster built in the early 2000s."
The Bruins target explains what he is looking for in his choice.
"UCLA is always nice, but my thoughts are open. Wherever I go, I wanna be pushed to be the best me possible and compete with the best."
