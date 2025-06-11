Fans React To UCLA's New Commitments
The UCLA Bruins have been doing a great job in the world of recruiting, as they landed two commitments on Monday.
One of the players they landed is Johnnie Jones. Jones is a four-star offensive lineman from Berkeley Prep High School in Tampa, Florida. The talented recruit is the top commit in the class as he overtakes the spot from four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith, who committed less than a week ago.
247Sports Director of scouting Andrew Ivins detailed the player that Jones is.
"Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental."
The Bruins also landed Ramzak Fruean who is a three-star linebacker. The linebacker posted on his social media, as he was the one to break the news.
"IT’S OFFICIAL! I’m 1000% COMMITTED to the University of California, Los Angeles! Thank you, Jesus this blessing is all You! Thank you to my family for being with me every step of the way! Massive shoutout to the UCLA Football Program. FRUEAN IS A BRUIN."
The fans took to social media to detail each of the commitments and share their reaction.
Fans React to Johnnie Jones's Commitment to the UCLA Bruins
"This is awesome! 4s Up," one fan said.
"Deshaun Foster man. Changing the culture," said one fan.
Another fan stated, "Wow UCLA is crootin!"
"Kid comes from a top notch family too. Wish he would have been a Cane but wish him nothing but the best at UCLA," said a Miami Hurricanes' fan.
Fans React to Ramzak Fruean's Commitment to the UCLA Bruins
"Welcome to Bruin Nation," said a Bruins' fan.
"Congratulations Sir!!! Go get em," said a fan.
"Welcome to Westwood young man," another fan stated.
A fan said with excitement, "Hell yeah! Let’s get to work!!!!!"
"Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!! God is good brother!!!!! Let Him lead you always," a friend of his stated on his post.
