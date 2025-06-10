EXCLUSIVE: Iona Uiagalelei Talks UCLA Recruitment And More
The UCLA Bruins have been looking into 2027 linebackers recently, with Iona Uiagalelei being a top target in the class.
Uiagalelei is a 2027 linebacker from Damian High School in La Verne, California. He holds offers from many schools, but recently told UCLA Bruins On SI that the Bruins are standing out so far.
Here is what he had to say.
"First and foremost, it’s an honor to be offered by any school—but to be offered by UCLA, my home state school, that’s truly a blessing. It means a lot knowing a powerhouse like UCLA believes in me and sees my potential. It’s the kind of offer you grow up dreaming about when you’re a California kid," Uiagalelei stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins are looking to build a relationship with the talented linebacker, and he has many coaches in mind to build a relationship with.
"The coach I’m really looking forward to building a strong relationship with is Coach Foster. I plan to stay in contact with him and keep connecting throughout my high school career. I already have a great relationship with Coach Scott White, the linebackers coach, and Coach Ikaika, the defensive coordinator. Both of them have been nothing but genuine and supportive, and I’ve learned a lot from just our conversations alone. Coach Marshawn Friloux is another guy I’m excited to stay in touch with. He recently came over from Sac State, and he’s actually the one who offered me a few months ago while he was still there. Now that he’s at UCLA—and in SoCal—I’m even more glad we can continue that connection. And of course, I have an outstanding connection with Coach Meats (pass game coordinator & secondary coach). He’s not just a coach to me—he’s family. He used to coach with my dad years ago at Mt. SAC when I was just a baby. Everyone sees him as a great coach, but to me, he’s my uncle—and someone I’ve always looked up to. I’m super glad he’s back in SoCal. Coaches like him, and the relationships I already have with this staff, are a big reason why UCLA is so high on my list."
The talented recruit is looking to take another visit to UCLA, even though he already has taken many.
"Yes, I do. I’ve already taken multiple visits, and each one just makes me more excited about the program. I want to keep connecting with the coaches and learning more about how they would use me in their system and how they prepare to play against the top teams every week."
The Bruins are starting to stand out, but for the talented recruit, there are many things the Bruins are doing right.
"I really enjoy being around the team and attending practices. They practice at a high intensity, but it still looks like they’re having fun and pushing each other to be great. I also love the energy—it feels like home when I’m there. UCLA is a top academic and athletic school, but the people—the coaches, the players, the staff—are what make it feel like family. That’s what separates them."
Many things come to mind when Uiagalelei thinks of the Bruins, including some of the great players in the past.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of legacy. Guys like Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, and Myles Jack all left their mark—and I want to do the same. I want to be remembered not for the name or the hype, but for the work I put in. I want to give everything I have to the program, be the best version of myself, and one day be on that wall with the greats—not just because I played there, but because I earned it."