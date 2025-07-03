UCLA Receivers Will Be Just Fine After Pula's Decommitment
Think of the worst thing that happened to you in the past week. Got ousted in front of everyone at work? Favorite baseball team lost in heartbreaking fashion? Stubbed your toe?
Whatever you're experiencing, combine everything that may have affected you negatively and double it. That’s how recruiters feel when they miss out on their guys.
To secure a commitment, only to lose them, is always a kick to the ego. But at the same time, they’re confident in the program they’ve built — or are building — and know there’s still room for growth.
When the Pula brothers, Jaron and Kennan, decommitted from UCLA last week, it was both a heartbreaker and understandable.
Jaron is a four-star recruit, with Kennan being a three-star. But both have different styles of play that can instantly impact the game.
Kennan has the size and uses it at a high level to create separation from opposing defensive backs, while Jaron is the do-it-all type of player. Jaron has the size, but also the speed — along with the ability to make those 50-50 plays.
For UCLA, even though missing out on the twins hurts, there’s a reason why the program went out and snagged five more receivers.
While none carry the pedigree that a Jaron Pula may have, they’re all superb athletes.
Most recently, the Bruins collected a commitment from Toray Davis, the three-star athlete who has potential in playing a Travis Hunter-type of role.
He’s an excellent defender in the secondary, and his speed to make up for lost plays will dramatically help his stock. But he’s also listed as a wide receiver, where his reps continue to increase.
However, the book on him is that he’s more of a defender who loves to hit — so perhaps it’ll stay that way.
Another option is Xavier Stinson, the Florida native who already has a connection with one of the four-star recruits in the 2026 class, Micah “Champ” Smith, as they’re both teammates.
Stinson is an intriguing prospect. It’s hard to tell if he becomes a starter right away, but he’s already built for college with his 6-foot-2, 185-pound frame. He has decent speed, but could always get quicker, having run an 11.12 100-yard dash — equivalent to a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash.
Lastly, Xavier Warren has a chance to be special.
He carries blazing speed, running quicker than Stinson’s 100-yard dash with a 10.75, which would be a 4.48 in a 40-yarder.
This past season, he averaged 19 yards per catch in a loaded state of Texas and collected nine touchdowns to go with it.
Not only that, he carries sneaky route-running abilities — faking out several defensive backs and creating separation with that speed.
Along with those receivers, the Bruins also have Kenny Moore, Jonah Smith, and Santana Carlos waiting in the wings.
And even if the Pula twins’ decommitment stung, the sun is always shining in Westwood. Pulas or not, DeShaun Foster and his crew are building a force to be reckoned with.
