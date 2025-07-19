How the Strength of UCLA's 2027 Class Looks
The UCLA Bruins are one of the better programs when it comes to recruiting players. What they do very exceptionally his the fact that they have commits in the class of 2026 that are top tier, but can put focus into the future classes, such as the 2027 recruiting class.
They currently have 23 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and they have landed many of the top players on their recruiting board. They have landed players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.
One of the top commits that they have on the offensive ball is Johnnie Jones. Jones is one of the better players in the class on the offensive line, and is one of the top players in the class as a whole. He has many different key traits, and is one of the many different players who has the flexibility to move around to different positions.
One of the major defensive commits that they have landed is talented prospect Carter Gooden on the defensive line, as he plays in the state of Massachusetts. He is one of the better players up front, and is one of the better players in general when it comes to the class as a whole.
While their focus has been on the 2026 recruiting class, they still have done great work in the 2027 recruiting class. They have landed two commitments in the class of 2027. This has helped them stand inside the top-15.
One of the commits that they have landed in the 2027 recruiting class is Demaje Riley. Riley is the top commit in the class, as well as the longest-reigning commit in the class. He committed to the Bruins in November of 2024, and will play Wide Receiver at the next level.
He attends Tulare Union High School. The other commit that they have already landed is one of then newest commits in general, as they landed Roytalton Allen. Allen is an athlete and has tons of potential to be a star at the next level. He attends Oak Hills High School, and has been committed to the Bruins since June 8th. This will be something to watch, as they will hope to build to this class, with a great start to show for at this time.
