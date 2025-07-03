Report: UCLA Gaining Traction on 4-Star RB Brian Bonner
Four-star 2026 Valencia (Calif.) running back Brian Bonner has been one of DeShaun Foster's main targets since taking the helm at UCLA.
With June past them and just a few more recruitment battles ahead of them in July, the Bruins are reportedly gaining more traction on the highly-touted recruit.
In a recent report, it was revealed that Bonner was down to two schools -- UCLA and Washington -- and that the Huskies were considered outright favorites to land him.
However, a new Bruin Report Online recruitment update reveals that the Bruins may in fact be able to nab the hometown back down the stretch of his recruitment.
"It appears it's a UCLA/UW battle for Bonner, and the word is that he could be leaning to the Huskies," said lead reporter for BRO Tracy Pierson on June 24.
He then updated intel on Bonner on Wednesday, stating "The feeling is that UCLA has a real chance to win the Bonner sweepstakes over its arch recruiting nemesis, Washington."
In the same June 24 report, which highlighted the many prospects linked to UCLA, he revealed why Bonner is such a priority beyond his star rating and what the Bruins' chances have been through the recruiting process.
"Bonner is the No. 6-ranked running back in the nation, and a guy who could come in and get immediate playing time as a freshman and be a potential All-Big Ten-level player," Pierson said on his priority. "UCLA hasn't had a running back recruit like that since, well, a long time. Right now UCLA's running back depth chart needs an injection of elite talent, and DeShaun Foster, the ex-UCLA running back, needs a running back to help create a signature running attack, and be his poster boy for the program. And it'd be great if it was a local L.A. kid like Bonner. "
Bonner would be a tremendous addition to an already stellar 2026 UCLA recruiting staff and, quite frankly, Foster's highlight recruit in his tenure in Westwood. Foster just wrapped up a dominant June recruiting trail, where he landed 15 of his 21 total pledges to the class. Bonner has been on his radar since taking the job and something tells me Foster is throwing the kitchen sink in the dwindling days of this recruitment.
