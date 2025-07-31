EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Star Talks UCLA Target
Terrance Shaw is one of the better players in NFL history in his time as a defensive back. He is a former San Diego Chargers star, who was selected by the Chargers in the second round and the 34th pick of their draft. He was one of the better defensive backs in the league and spent multiple seasons in the NFL with many different teams, including one year with the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl with the program.
He now trains his sons to make a difference at the next level, with one of his kids receiving an offer from the UCLA Bruins. His son is Trysten Shaw, who is one of the nation's top players in the 2027 class.
Terrance Shaw caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail relevant information about his son.
"Trysten is smart and knows how to find the cracks in a defense," the former NFL defensive back stated when talking about his son Trysten Shaw (who is already offered by the UCLA Bruins) with UCLA Bruins On SI.
Shaw is one of the better wide receivers in the class of 2027, and has all the potential in the world to finish as one of the better players in the nation.
The father of Trysten provided insight into what he tells his son Trysten and his other children in a recent interview with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"We have seen a lot of young guys in our area have success and fall. So, I always tell them, You worked too hard for your success. Just hard Work! Don't let it beat you."
He provided insight into what his on-field thoughts are on the talented prospect like his physicality and his mental traits that he brings to the field. He also discussed if he sees any of his old traits in his son.
"Tryst is a smart, physical player. Of course, he inherited the speed LOL. He studies his film like I did to correct mistakes," the former NFL star stated about his son.
He holds a high standard for his son, who has already made a name for himself on the field. But what standard does the former NFL star have standard-wise for his son off the field?
"Off the field, nothing less than a 4.0 GPA. Represent God and Family. You have to be a force in the community, just like on the field."
