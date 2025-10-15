2027 Four-Star WR Names UCLA In Top-5 Ahead of Commitment
The 2026 recruiting cycle is slowing down, and programs are now turning their attention to their 2027 recruiting classes.
While UCLA still has a lot of work to make up in 2026 after losing a lot of commitments following the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins could be on the verge of landing their third 2027 commit.
Ahead of his commitment on October 16, a four-star wide receiver narrowed his decision to five schools, naming the Bruins as one of them.
2027 Wide Receiver Names Bruins in His Top-Five
UCLA has had a great start to the 2027 cycle, already landing two commitments. Three-star athlete Royalton Allen committed on June 8, and three-star wide receiver Trysten Shaw committed on August 20.
They could be adding yet another player to their 2027 class in the form of Javon Vital Jr., a four-star receiver from Hamilton Christian Academy in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Vital announced on X that he will make his decision on Thursday, October 16. In the post, he listed his top five schools, naming UCLA alongside Sacramento State, USC, LSU, and Houston.
247Sports' composite rankings list Vital as the No. 340 player in the 2027 cycle, the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 13 prospect from Louisiana. He holds a total of nine offers, and the Bruins are competing with some big-time programs to land him.
While the Bruins have made Vital's top five, going against schools like LSU and USC is not an easy task. The Trojans currently hold the No. 1 overall class in the 2026 cycle and have proven to be tough to beat on the recruiting trail. Vital is from Louisiana, so prying him out of state over LSU will also be a challenge.
Still, being named in a four-star prospect's top five is a massive win for the Bruins. Even if they don't end up landing him, it demonstrates their ability to still recruit at a high level even without a permanent head coach.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper has done a great job turning the Bruins' 2025 season around, and their recent success on the field could end up paying dividends on the recruiting trail.
All eyes will be on Vital tomorrow as he announces his commitment, and while the Bruins are facing some tough competition, they are still in a great position to land the four-star wide receiver.
