Why UCLA’s Stadium Steals All the Attention
The Rose Bowl is a stadium that was opened in 1922. It is the 20th largest stadium in the world and the 14th largest in the United States. Its full seated capacity today is 89,702 people. This stadium, located in downtown Los Angeles, was designed for hosting massive events and large-scale venues.
The Rose Bowl stadium has hosted a variety of events across its history. One sport that the Rose Bowl hosts is soccer events. Not just college, but professional. It hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA Cup final was between Brazil and Italy. It was an intense game with an electric finish when Brazil won 3-2 in the penalty shootout.
Another huge soccer venue it hosted was the 1984 gold medal game, where France beat Brazil 2-0. They used this stadium to showcase the skill of its engineers to the world, and it revealed one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world.
Rose Bowl
The first Rose Bowl game was in 1902, and it was played at Tournament Park. It was between the University of Michigan and Stanford. Michigan pummeled Stanford, winning 49-0.
A few years after this some engineers and college football executives wanted to make a permenant stadium for the Rose Bowl. They finished construction in 1922 and had their first game in 1923.
The first Rose Bowl in this stadium was between USC and Penn State. The 9-1 Trojans beat the Nittany Lions with a score of 14-3. With both touchdowns coming from PAT Hawkins in the 2nd and 3rd quarter.
In 1947, the Rose Bowl became a tradition where the winner of the BIG Ten Conference faced the winner of the PAC-12 Conference. This went on until 2023. The PAC-12 and Big Ten were among the most prestigious conferences in the NCAA.
One of the best games in recent history was between the number four Michigan State Spartans and the number five Stanford Cardinals. The Spartans would end up winning 24-20, with significant help from quarterback Connor Cook's 332 yards and two touchdowns. This game was close the entire time, and it felt like any team could run away with it at any given drive. However, as the game progressed towards the end, it became clear that both teams would face a tough finish. Decorated MSU coach Mark Dantonio got his first and only Rose Bowl win.
UCLA Home Stadium
In 1982, the Rose Bowl Stadium officially became the home field for the Bruins. The Rose Bowl was such a prestigious bowl game that hardly any teams got to ever play on the field. So, every time a team got to play UCLA away, it felt special and had that big bowl game feel.