2025 UCLA Recruit Power Rankings: Offense, Part 2
The UCLA Bruins 2025 football season is slowly approaching, which means we have time to dive into the roster a bit and check out who will make an impact all year.
First, we're going to take a look at the Bruins' incoming freshman and recruits from the class of 2025. Although this class isn't nearly as strong as DeShaun Foster's class of 2026, there are still some players primed to make an impact this season.
Unlike recent editions where we were diving into specific defensive positions, for this portion, we're going to look at the offensive recruits as a whole, moving onto the next three recruits.
All star ratings and player evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and their various national recruiting analysts.
4. Shane Rosenthal, 3-Star WR, Newbury Park (Calif.)
Rosenthal initially committed to Princeton but soon de-committed and pledged to UCLA after receiving an offer on Jan. 26, 2025. He comes in as the 100th-ranked receiver in the class.
We’ve liked Rosenthall for over a year now and he put up video game numbers as a junior. He had 122 catches for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns and formed a lethal one-two punch with elite sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel. He was just as good on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles and 12 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns from his safety position and was the first player in state history with 20+touchdown and 10+ interceptions in the same season. He had personal best times of 11.19-100m last Spring and should easily be able run under an 11.0 this year. At this year’s Under Armour Next All-American Camp, he was as dominant as any receiver in the event, showing elite level quickness off the line, a ton of wiggle in his route running and the long speed to get easy separation down the field. He measured in at a solid 5-10.5, 181 pounds and his 1.62-10 yard and 4.53-40 were among the best in the camp. He’s arguably the most under-recruited player in the state and has easy Power 4 potential. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
5. Jace Brown, 3-Star WR, Long Beach (Calif.)
Brown was a super late addition to the squad. After pledging to Arkansas and then his high school teammate Madden Iamaleava joining his brother Nico in Westwood, Brown soon followed, committing to and enrolling with UCLA in June.
Brown has had a strong off-season and established himself as one of the top receiver prospects in the West Region. He’s not only added size and grown to a solid 6-4, 200 pounds but is quicker and more explosive athletically as well. He had a solid junior season but has taken his game to another level this Spring. He shined at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles back in March where he looked very good in the drills and had a strong testing day as well. He’s running track for the first time and has a personal best 11.06-100m time. He has been dominant on the 7v7 circuit as well and is a really tough matchup because of his size, hands, body control and ability to get behind a defense. He’s definitely a guy who’s trending up in our eyes and has the talent to play for just about any program out West. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
6. Dylan Sims, 3-Star TE, Queen Creek (Ariz.)
Sims is one of two tight ends in the class of 2025 for the Bruins, joining Noah Flores. Sims was the 14th ranked recruit out of Arizona and 75th tight end in the class.
Sims will play tight end at the college level but plays more like a jumbo receiver at the high school level. At 6-5, 215 pounds, he has a ton of length and is a tough matchup down the field. He’s a fluid athlete who can make plays in the vertical passing game and does a nice job tracking the football. Looks natural catching the football and shows a nice burst after the catch. Has a large catch radius and can post up and box out smaller linebackers and safeties and should be a nice security blanket on key third down plays but also has the athleticism to pick up big chunks of yards down the field. More advanced as a receiver than an in-line blocker right now and will need to add some good weight and strength to impact the run game in a physical conference like the Big 10. Sims is a talented edge rusher as well and we like the motor and natural ability to get to the quarterback but his future is on the offensive side of the ball. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.