Femi Oladejo Already Turning Heads in Tennessee
The word "steal" gets thrown around a lot when it comes to NFL Draft value, but Femi Oladejo just might fit the bill.
The former UCLA standout has been making noise at both Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp and OTAs—not just for his 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame or his natural explosiveness, but for the way he's wired.
Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was effusive in his praise, offering more than just generic coach-speak. He sees something deeper in the rookie.
“He communicates well, he has a thorough understanding of the big picture of football,” Wilson said. “Guys like him, those are the type of people, on and off the field, you want to be a Titan.”
Raw? Sure. But promising? Absolutely.
Though drafted as an edge rusher, Oladejo began his college career as a traditional linebacker. It wasn’t until last season that he made the full-time switch to the edge—and immediately produced. He led the Bruins in both sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (14), finishing fourth in the Big Ten in the latter category. For a first-year pass rusher, that’s no small feat.
The upside is truly undeniable.
With a staggering 4.7-second 40-yard dash and plenty of room to grow technically, Oladejo is the kind of athlete coaches dream of developing. The Titans clearly see the potential—someone with the physical tools to disrupt NFL backfields, and the mindset to take coaching and apply it fast.
Even if the sack numbers don’t explode immediately, there’s another reason he’s catching on.
"His personality is very contagious," UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe told The Tennessean. "He’s always upbeat. And he’s energetic. Nonstop energy. In the first initial meeting, I wasn’t sure if he was trying to show off his personality or if that’s really who he was. It didn’t take long. By the end of the week, I was like, ‘This is that kid.’"
For Oladejo, this is just another day at the office.
"I would say as a kid I was just always the extrovert leading team chants," he said at rookie camp. "I’d say it’s just who I am. I try to help players in a positive way."
The Titans aren’t asking Oladejo to be a finished product yet. But as an athlete, a teammate, and a potential difference-maker on the edge, the early signs are hard to ignore.
If the development matches the drive, Tennessee may have landed one of the biggest sleepers in the entire 2024 draft.
