Three Key Maryland Defenders, UCLA Can’t Let Dominate
UCLA is back at home this week, facing a very talented Maryland team. Offensively, the team is very good with Malik Washington leading the charge for the Terrapins. The Bruins need to play some of their best football of the season this Saturday.
Defensively, the Terrapins have a plethora of talent that the Bruins need to watch out for. Nico Iamaleava has to be on his toes, avoiding Maryland's strong pass rush.
Momentum is currently on the Bruins' side (finally), and they can't let Maryland spoil it if the Bruins want to make a bowl game this year.
1. Zahir Mathis | Defensive Line
At the midway point, Zahir Mathis has had his way with the opposing team's offensive lines. Through six games, the freshman has recorded 4.5 sacks, 23 tackles (17 solo), and one pass defended. In his last two, he has had back-to-back games with a sack.
Nico Iamaleava is no stranger to pressure this season. He has been sacked 14 times this season, and a lot of his rushing stats can be credited to him making runs under heavy pressure. UCLA needs to neutralize Mathis to make things easier for Iamaleava.
2. Dontay Joyner | Defensive Back
Dontay Joyner has been electric this season. Last week he picked off star Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola for a 67-yard pick six. Earlier in the season he also got a pick against Florida Atlantic, that was key in the Terrapins 39-7 blowout win.
This season, Joyner has recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, along with 15 tackles (13 solo) and four pass breakups.
The Terrapins have gotten 12 interceptions this season, giving quarterbacks across the league plenty of trouble. In UCLA's two-game win streak, the team has been exceptional with ball security. Nico Iamaleava must stay vigilant and not turn the ball over this week.
3. Daniel Wingate | Linebacker
Daniel Wingate has given opposing defenses a headache all season, playing elite at all levels of the defense. A proven leader like Wingate is someone who Jerry Neuheisel needs to game plan around if the Bruins want to keep their momentum.
This season for Wingate, he has tallied one sack, one interception (pick six), and 56 tackles (30 solo). Nico Iamaleava needs to avoid passing near Wingate; he has shown his ability to change the game at any given moment.
Jerry Neuhesiel and Tim Skipper have their work cut out for them this week. Maryland has a very good defense that ranks 3rd in turnovers per game. Nico Iamaleava also needs to step up and play mistake-free football if the Bruins want to continue their winning streak.
