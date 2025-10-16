Predicting The Rest of UCLA's Football Season
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we look through UCLA's remaining schedule and try to predict to their season will play out.
Predictions for UCLA’s Second Half of the Season
We're officially halfway through the regular season and the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are enduring one of the most impactful turnarounds in recent memory.
Behind interim head coach Tim Skipper, offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel and a surging Nico Iamaleava, the sky is the limit for the Bruins.
With that being said, let's go through the rest of UCLA's season and predict how the rest of the year will play out.
vs Maryland, Oct. 18
Maryland was one of the hottest teams in college football through the first five weeks, starting 4-0, including a dominant win over Wisconsin just a couple of weeks ago. That momentum faltered immediately, as the Terrapins conceded a 20-point lead to Washington last week and dropped a scrap fight, 34-31, to Nebraska this week.
I predict the Bruins will continue their momentum in front of a homecoming crowd this Saturday and come out with their third-straight win, improving to 3-4 (3-1 Big Ten).
at (3) Indiana, Oct. 25
The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 on the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the best teams in the nation.
All good things come to and end, but maybe this end is brief. I think UCLA drops to Indiana, one of the fastest-rising teams in the sport, and move to 3-5 (3-2 Big Ten).
vs (25) Nebraska, Nov. 8
Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.
This matchup is nearly a month away -- anything can change. The Bruins are no stranger to some big upsets, so why not another? I predict UCLA stuns the Cornhuskers at home as they fight for a bowl game bid late in the season, improving to 4-5 (4-2 Big Ten).
at (1) Ohio State, Nov. 15
The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.
This one is the toughest ask of all, and I don't see a way the Bruins can muster up a bigger upset than Penn State. The Buckeyes are easily the best team in college football and may not lose a game the rest of the year. I predict the Bruins drop this one, moving to 4-6 (4-3 Big Ten), with their backs against the wall for bowl eligibility.
vs Washington, Nov. 22
Much like Maryland, Washington was projected to be a worse team than the Bruins going into the season. The two have gone on different paths through the first half of the season, but they may be trending towards each other ahead of their Week 13 clash in the Rose Bowl.
The Huskies received their fair share of Top 25 votes after Week 7's win against Rutgers. If UCLA's season plays out how I'm predicting, this home matchup against Jedd Fisch could be an all-timer. And you know what? I'm a sucker for a story. I predict the Bruins defeat Washington and improve to 5-6 (5-3 Big Ten).
at (20) USC, Nov. 29
That leads us to this game. So many storylines can form on the road to this Week 14 rivalry clash. The Trojans, who just regained ranked status with a win over No. 15 Michigan, could be vying for a Big Ten title when this game comes along. UCLA? The chance at a historic turnaround and a bowl game bid should my predictions come true.
What better game to have those line up than this one? The crosstown rivals have split the yearly series over the last four season. The wrinkle: the visiting team won each time. Sadly, I think that trend ends here. I would love to be wrong, but I think the Bruins fall short of a bowl game yet against and drop to the Trojans to finish the season 5-7 (5-4 Big Ten) after starting the year 0-4.
