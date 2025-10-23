UCLA in Danger Of Losing 4-Star Defensive Lineman Commit
UCLA has been hot on the recruiting trail recently, picking up two commitments in the 2026 class from three-star offensive tackle Travis Robertson and three-star safety C.J. Lavender.
While interim head coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins' recruiting staff are doing a great job of bringing in talent late in the 2026 cycle, they may be in danger of losing a four-star defensive lineman and their highest-rated commit in the 2026 class, as Miami has recently made a late push in his recruitment.
Which UCLA Commit is Miami Targeting?
Carter Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman from Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, has been committed to the Bruins since July 10. However, in recent weeks, other programs have been trying to get involved with him, as Miami extended him an offer on October 15 and Tennessee offered him on October 16.
To make matters worse for the Bruins, according to Rivals' Stephen Wagner, Miami is reportedly expected to get Gooden on campus for a game-day visit at some point this season.
Gooden spoke to Wagner about Miami's recent push for him, and the young defensive lineman acknowledged that he likes what the Hurricanes have to offer.
- “I’m pretty interested in Miami,” Gooden told Wagner. “I’ve seen how they’ve been doing this year and I’m just excited to go down and check it out and see what they have.”
None of this is a good sign for the Bruins, and losing a player of Gooden's caliber would certainly hurt at this stage in the 2026 cycle. Rivals ranks him as the No. 176 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 17 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player from Massachusetts.
The good news for UCLA is that despite the program moving on from head coach DeShaun Foster, Gooden has stayed committed to the Bruins thus far. Gooden told Wagner that he has built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who's kept him "more locked in" with UCLA.
There's still a strong chance that Gooden will not flip his commitment from UCLA. However, Miami has as good resources as any other program in the country, and considering the Bruins don't have a permanent head coach, there's a real possibility that Gooden could end up a Hurricane.
It's a storyline to follow as the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. It will be interesting to see how Miami's recruitment of Gooden progresses and if UCLA does anything to keep him locked in as a Bruins commit.
