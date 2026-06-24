5 UCLA Players Who Need To Become Household Names in 2026

College football is full of well-known players and superstars who will eventually have the chance to play at the next level, and those players capture fans' attention, making the sport the cultural phenomenon it is.

But most of those players weren't always superstars. They had to earn it by performing through the toughest moments and against the most challenging competition they have faced, and the next wave of stars will do the same on their way to becoming household names and helping their teams achieve their goals.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's goals this season include returning to competitiveness in the Big Ten and making a bowl game, and these players will need to become household names for those to come to fruition.

WR Landon Ellis

UCLA needs someone to emerge as a go-to playmaker in the receiver room, and Ellis is the lead candidate. The James Madison transfer was a Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference player after putting up 624 yards and five touchdowns in his only year with the program, and the best of his career so far.

James Madison’s Landon Ellis, right, pulls down a reception during the first quarter ahead of Oregon’s Theran Johnson at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he continues to grow under the Bob Chesney-led coaching staff at UCLA, he has the potential to reach the 1,000-yard mark, especially with the increased talent around him and his above-average size for the position.

TE Joshua Phifer

Every great offense includes an athletic playmaker at the tight end position, and this team is banking on Phifer becoming that guy. He spent the last two seasons at JMU with the current UCLA staff and has limited playing time, yet it may be the perfect time for him to display significant growth.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As long as he secures the starting nod, he'll get his opportunities to become the security blanket that helps the Bruins' offense become more consistent.

LB Sammy Omosigho or Jalen Woods

One of these two needs to grab command of the UCLA defense and become the go-to guy in the middle. Omosigho is the obvious option after contributing to a College Football Playoff defense in the SEC at Oklahoma, but this would be his first year as a bona fide starter. Meanwhile, Woods is one of the top returners from last season for UCLA.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The sooner one takes control, the more each player's role becomes understood, and the better UCLA's defense will be. After the last few seasons, that's one of the major improvements UCLA needs to achieve its goals.

DB Cole Martin

Cole Martin has played consistently well at three programs throughout his college career, and he returns to UCLA poised to play a major role for the Bruins' defense after tying for the team lead in interceptions a year ago. If he were on a contending team, he might already be a household name.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If he continues to take steps toward becoming a star player, the UCLA secondary will be vastly improved, as will UCLA's record and its chances to win.

DE Sahir West

Pass-rushing has become one of the most important and critical aspects of a good defense, and that's where West excels. The sophomore enters his first year at UCLA as the Bruins' best player at getting after the quarterback, but how he adjusts to the Big Ten will tell the story this season.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If he has another outstanding campaign, UCLA's pass rush immediately improves, which likely means the Bruins' defense does, too, likely leading toward the six-win bowl eligibility threshold. Thus, helping UCLA achieve at least one of its 2026 goals.