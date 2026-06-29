UCLA Football's Top NFL Prospects by Class

UCLA's football roster is filled with new and returning players as the program enters a new era under a new coaching staff in 2026. Some of them will become superstars, while others will be more defined by how well they perform in their lesser roles.

Nonetheless, one of the common goals that many of them have is to become good enough to reach the NFL. Few players get the chance to play in college, and even fewer get a shot at the pros, where only the best of the best see the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is one Bruin from each class on the current roster who has the best chance to make the NFL.

Senior: Running Back Wayne Knight

Knight has been a primary staple of our summer predictions and other articles because of the breakout season he had at James Madison in 2025-26. He ran for 1,373 yards (the seventh-most in the country) and nine touchdowns under the same coaching staff that he followed to UCLA, and, other than the step up in the competition level of the Big Ten, there's little reason to believe he can't be just as impressive this fall.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

At 5-foot-7 and 190 lbs, he's not a very big player, but he is a dynamic weapon for the offense, and with the nature of the Bruins' run-based offense, he'll get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do against Big Ten defenses, pushing his way up NFL draft boards.

Junior: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Redshirt)

This might be the easiest selection on this list. We've already seen what Nico Iamaleava can do when he's surrounded by playmakers and a good coaching staff, as he helped the Tennessee Volunteers reach the College Football Playoff in his first season as a college starter two years ago.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was a struggle after his surprising offseason transfer to UCLA last year, but now, he may have the most talented group of players around him since that season, led by Knight and other transfers. If all clicks, UCLA could surprise people, and Iamaleava would rocket up draft boards.

Plus, he's made strides off the field, working on his leadership skills and impressing the coaching staff in the process, which is a big deal for a quarterback at the next level.

Sophomore: Defensive End Sahir West (Redshirt)

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

West burst onto the scene as an impact pass-rusher at JMU last season, and that has him on nearly every list as a potential impact player for UCLA this season, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy for the nation's best defensive player.

At 6-foot-3 and 279 lbs, he has the potential to be a great player who can play a variety of positions. His 45 tackles and seven sacks as a redshirt freshman were a tremendous start to his career, and similar production and growth over the next two or three years in the Big Ten could catapult him into a sure-fire first-round prospect, especially when most teams in the league have a need for truly elite pass-rushers each season.

Freshman: Wide Receiver Marcus Harris (Redshirt)

Harris is one of the transfers with high upside who comes to UCLA, but he may not see the field right away. The Bruins have a plethora of depth at the position, and the Washington transfer may have to wait his turn. However, it should be worth it once he gets his opportunity.

He's a former top-50 national recruit and top-35 player in the state of California who was once part of the nation's best high school team. Now, he could become a critical player in UCLA's mission to climb toward the top and a candidate to be the Bruins No. 1 wide receiver by the time his college career is over.