3 Key Penn State Players UCLA Must Contain
UCLA is hoping to get its first win of the season against a very good No. 7-ranked Penn State team. Is this likely? Probably not, but we have seen crazier things happen in college football before.
Penn State is coming off a heartbreaking loss during its White Out game against Oregon last week. This means that Penn State has added motivation and is looking to make a statement against the Bruins.
Coming into the game, Penn State is a 25-point favorite against UCLA. If the Bruins can at least make it close, it can be considered a win in some regard. The Bruins can make this happen; they need to clean up their defensive play and figure out how to shut down the Nittany Lions' biggest stars.
1. Drew Allar | Quarterback
Allar is coming off his worst game of the season against an excellent Oregon team last week. He is highly regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. Making him uncomfortable early on is crucial for the Bruins if they want to slow him down.
Oregon gave UCLA some good film on Allar. Last week, he put up a measly 137 yards on a 56% completion rate. He was also able to throw two touchdowns and an interception. He will be looking to re-establish himself against the Bruins, so the Bruins must make things complicated for Allar.
The Bruins can make things difficult for Allar if they can consistently apply pressure on him. UCLA has struggled to get sacks this season, and that needs to change if they want to have any hope for an upset win.
2. Kaytron Allen | Running Back
Kaytron Allen has been Penn State's leading rusher to start the season so far. He struggled to get anything going against Oregon. He totalled 54 yards and a touchdown, a season low for Allen. Like Allar, he is hoping for a bounce-back game against a struggling Bruins run defense.
Through the first four games for Allen, he has recorded 327 rushing yards and four touchdowns. While these numbers aren't necessarily exciting, Allen has averaged 7.1 yards per carry, highlighting his ability to make big plays. The Bruins need to minimize these runs this Saturday.
UCLA has struggled with many things this season; however, the most glaring is its shaky run defense. As stated previously, Allen is hoping to make a splash this weekend; the Bruins must prevent this from happening. If that means adding an extra player to the box or blitzing consistently, the run cannot kill them this game.
3. Dani Dennis-Stutton | Defensive End
Dani Dennis-Stutton has been one of Penn State's best playmakers on defense this season. Through his first four games, he has recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles. He was quiet against Oregon and, like the other players in this article, is hoping to feast against a struggling UCLA team.
In previous articles, it was mentioned how important it is for UCLA to take control of its games. The run game has been terrible so far, something the Bruins cannot let Dennis-Stutton dictate. His ability to create turnovers is something UCLA needs to be mindful of. If they lose the turnover battle, this game will be impossible to win.
UCLA has its work cut out for it this weekend. Tim Skipper is still searching for his first win as interim head coach. While it might not be realistic against Penn State, there is still some hope. For this to happen, the Bruins need to shut Allar and Allen down offensively, and can not let Dennis-Stutton wreck the game defensively.
