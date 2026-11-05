UCLA Football Week 10 Injury Report: Updates, Status, Replacement Options

The Bruins are preparing for one of their toughest matchups of the season as they hit the road and travel to Minneapolis to take on the 5-3 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

As the Bruins prepare for the final leg of their season, it's crucial they don't slip up and continue to bolster their resume to get a shot at the College Football Playoff . In the Week 10 conference matchup, the Bruins will be without some key players, as the initial availability report was released ahead of the contest.

Out vs. Minnesota

Rodrick Pleasant, Defensive Back

Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver

Nico Iamaleava, Quarterback

Ryan McCulloch, Outside Linebacker

Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver

Curtis Gerrand, Punter

Ashton Sanders, Defensive Line

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

Of course, the Bruins will be without the usuals, as some players have already suffered season-ending injuries this season, which have been major losses for UCLA's offense. Ashton Sanders and Ryan McCulloch will both be sidelined in the matchup, which could be a loss to keep an eye on if Minnesota’s running game can do some damage.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubtful vs. Minnesota

Jordan Davis, Offensive Line

This will be the second straight week that the Bruins will be without Davis, who has arguably been their best offensive lineman this season.

In order to beat the Golden Gophers, UCLA will need to get their ground game to produce as we saw at the beginning of the season, and Davis would have played a huge part in that success. Without him in the starting lineup, it could create more of a reliance on Ty Dieffenbach to deliver the ball well through the air.

Probable vs. Minnesota

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe, Wide Receiver

UCLA has had injuries pile up all season throughout the wide receiver room, and the latest Bruin landing on the injury report is speedster Brian Rowe.

Rowe was injured in the contest against Nevada a week ago after catching a beautiful sideline grab to move the chains. The positive thing is that Rowe lands as a probable active, giving quarterback Ty Dieffenbach one of his best weapons in the passing game against Minnesota.

While the Bruins will be without many talented players on their roster, Bob Chesney and the Bruins have been able to overcome every bumps in the road so far this season. UCLA will need everybody to play their part if they want to extend the win streak and advance to 9-0 on the road.

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