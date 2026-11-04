3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UCLA's Game vs. Minnesota

Saturday, No. 5 UCLA rolls on to face Minnesota on the road. On paper, the Bruins should steamroll the unranked Golden Gophers.

However, Minnesota is happy to play the role of the spoiler . This could very easily be considered a trap game for UCLA — which the Bruins would sorely like to avoid.

Here are three storylines I'm following this weekend in Minneapolis as UCLA fights for its ninth win of the 2026 season:

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) catches a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can UCLA’s Offense Replicate the Purdue Rushing Script?

Minnesota played two stellar games against ranked teams. But before then, it lost 41-13 at Purdue of all teams. The biggest reason was a dominant run game. The Golden Gophers' defense, usually sturdy, was totally overwhelmed in a blowout loss.

Fame Ijeboi ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Quarterback Ryan Browne also contributed 81 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Boilermakers held the ball for over 37 minutes because they dominated on the ground and dictated the pace of the game.

UCLA leads the Big Ten in time of possession (33:40 per game). It will need to keep that rolling. If not, backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach could be pressured into high-stakes drives and must-pass situations.

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Theorin Randle (99) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Turnover Battle Will Be Crucial

More often than not, games aren't won, they're lost. And the easiest way to lose a game is by coughing up turnovers.

UCLA and Minnesota have forced turnovers more often than most teams. The Bruins lead the Big Ten in interceptions plus forced fumbles (26), while the Golden Gophers are second (18).

Considering that neither team has an elite quarterback, this could quickly become a defensive football game with chaos aplenty. More likely than not, that scenario should benefit UCLA. The Bruins have more high-end talent relative to a 5-3 Minnesota team.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) leads the team as they run on to the field for the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins Could (and Should) Win This Game on Defense

UCLA currently sports the third-best scoring defense in the Big Ten (and also the third-best offense). For reference, Minnesota ranks No. 15 in the Big Ten in scoring offense. Coach Bob Chesney can avoid any danger of an upset so long as the Bruin Bullies continue to generate their explosive plays.

This defense has allowed exactly 35 points in its past five games. If Sahir West, Sammy Omosigho, and others continue to rack up tackles for loss like children collect LEGO toys, UCLA should be just fine in Minneapolis.