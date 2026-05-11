Why UCLA's James Madison Additions Are Blessing and Curse

If one thing was clear from UCLA’s transfer portal activity, it is that Bob Chesney brought a lot of familiar faces with him.

The Bruins added 41 new players this offseason, 10 of whom came from James Madison, a program that just made the College Football Playoff. On paper, this could be a great thing for UCLA next season. On the other hand, there are also some serious concerns attached to it.

Positives

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When evaluating the positives, it is clear that UCLA brought in lots of talent. For example, the Bruins added Wayne Knight , one of the top running backs in college football last season, and Sahir West, one of the better up-and-coming edge rushers in the country.

This influx of talent is necessary for a team attempting to engineer a major turnaround from season to season. Even though these players still have a lot to prove in the Big Ten, they are unquestionably talented additions who could contribute to a very successful 2026 season. There is little doubt that the James Madison transfers will make an impact.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is also important to remember the familiarity aspect . One of the biggest advantages of the transfer portal is that it allows coaches to reunite with players from previous programs. Because of that, UCLA’s transition into next season could end up being smoother than many people expect.

Serious Drawbacks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The drawbacks, however, are where things become concerning. As mentioned earlier, James Madison made the College Football Playoff last season. But it is also important to remember that the Dukes were blown out 51-34, a team UCLA will face next season as well.

This essentially means UCLA is relying on key contributors from a James Madison team that struggled badly against Oregon to now help lead the Bruins against some of the Big Ten’s best programs. That is a harsh reality when evaluating the impact these transfers will have at the highest level of competition.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While development will absolutely help close the gap somewhat, it is still very unlikely that UCLA will immediately level the playing field against the elite teams in the Big Ten. The overall talent gap may simply be too much for the Bruins to fully overcome in Year 1 under Chesney.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that there is nothing inherently wrong with Chesney reuniting with former players. In fact, it makes a lot of sense for establishing culture and continuity early on. But there are still serious realities to keep in mind when evaluating just how impactful and successful UCLA can realistically be next season. The Big Ten is an entirely different challenge.