Freshman Impresses in UCLA Baseball's Season-Ending Loss

Freshman starting pitcher Angel Cervantes stepped into the national spotlight for No. 1 overall seed UCLA as the Bruins battled for their season and fading National Championship hopes against Saint Mary's in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday.

It was the second time the two schools had played this weekend, with Saint Mary's opening the regional with a Friday afternoon upset that put the Bruins on the brink of elimination in the blink of an eye. While the end result wasn't what UCLA wanted, the freshman continued to impress -- paving the way to becoming a difference-maker for the team moving forward.

"He threw the ball really well," UCLA head coach John Savage told the media during a postgame press conference. "I thought Angel really grew up. He turned the corner. It's taken Angel a little while to get where he's got, and it's fun to watch. It's fun to call pitches for him. He's going to be a star. ... I thought Angel took a major step today."

Cervantes Stands Tall in NCAA Tournament Debut

Angel Cervantes came to UCLA with high expectations as the 50th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Most players drafted that early would jump right to the big leagues, but he surprised everyone by joining the No. 1 college team in the country.

Angel came out and competed 👏



5.1 IP (Career-high) | 3 R | 1 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/zcl4cQm2a9 — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 31, 2026

Future Bright Spot for Bruins

He spent the majority of the season as the midweek starter, effectively falling in line as the fourth option in the starting rotation and rarely pitching more than three innings. However, as his development progressed, the freshman earned his coaches' trust and more opportunities on the field -- including a longer leash. His final eight outings before the NCAA Tournament led to seven UCLA wins, as he allowed two or fewer runs during each appearance.

The overall numbers weren't as impressive against Saint Mary's on Sunday, but Cervantes still held his ground. He struck out two of the first five hitters he faced and largely limited the Gaels to soft contact through the first few innings, with two Saint Mary's home runs being the only major negatives.

He lasted 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs, but one of those came from a wild pitch and a single allowed by the bullpen after Cervantes had exited the game. He left the game with a two-run lead, and that's about all you can ask from a freshman in this situation.

Unfortunately, the Bruins couldn't hold on, and the season came to a surprising and bitter end after three postseason games. It's far from the ultimate goal, but if there is a bright spot from the loss, it's Angel Cervantes cementing himself as a core piece of the team and its starting pitching rotation going forward.